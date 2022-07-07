Scottish Open 2022: Golf Expert Picks 125-1 Among Best Longshot Bets

The best golfers on the PGA Tour are preparing for The Open Championship by stopping at the 2022 Scottish Open for their final tune-ups. The Scottish Open field is incredibly tough at the Renaissance Club with the world’s No.1 golfer Scottie Scheffler, PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas and US Open winner Matt Fitzpatrick all teeing off this weekend. However, golf fans can still find more value in the Scottish Open longshots like Min Woo Lee, who has +6600 odds to defend his 2021 title at the top online sportsbooks.

1. Min Woo Lee +6600

Min Woo Lee will defend his 2021 Scottish Open title as a major underdog. While he is up against a tougher field this time around, Lee survived a three-man playoff last year to earn his third professional victory at age 22.

While he’s been struggling on the tour, the young golfer has shined when the courses get more difficult. Lee finished T14 at the Masters and T27 at the Country Club for the US Open. He returns to a place he’s already won and will most likely be playing his best golf this weekend.

2. Robert MacIntyre +7500

While Robert MacIntyre hasn’t had the best season on tour, he returns to home soil for the 2022 Scottish Open. He finished T-13 at the Irish Open last week, his first time inside the top 35 since the Masters. However, at Augusta, MacIntyre finished T23 and enters ranked No. 102 in the world.

MacIntyre may have some magic left coming back to familiar course-style links. The English-born MacIntyre will return home to an event where he’s never finished outside the top 20 in consecutive years.

Last year, MacIntyre finished T18 at the Scottish Open after shooting 11-under par for the tournament.

3. Ian Poulter +12500

Now that the DP World Tour has lightened its stance on players who’ve played in LIV golf events, Ian Poulter is now expected to play at the Scottish Open.

Poulter has fared well at the Renaissance Club, he’s the only player in the field to finish within the top 15 for the last three years. In the last two years, Poulter has finished T6 and T4 and is a great long-shot pick in 2022 at +12500 odds.

While he may not be welcomed by the Scottish faithful, he should be a lock to play well again this weekend at the Renaissance Club.

