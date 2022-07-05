Scottish Open 2022: Odds, Predictions and Expert Golf Picks

The world’s best golfers will cross the pond to compete at the 2022 Scottish Open this week. In preparation for The Open, some of the best golfers in the world, including Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas, Scottie Scheffler, and Collin Morikawa will tee off at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland on Thursday. After a thin field at the 2022 John Deere Classic, the Scottish Open boasts one of the best non-major fields of the season with 14 of the world’s top 15 golfers expected to participate. Scroll down below for the best Scottish Open 2022 odds, predictions, and our expert golf picks.

Scottish Open 2022 — Golf Betting Guide

Scottish Open 2022 Odds | Odds to Win Scottish Open 2022

Thursday will mark the fourth time that the Renaissance Club has hosted the Scottish Open.

Created back in 2007 by Tom Doak, the par 71-course measures at 7,293 yards. At The Renaissance Club, the field will face firmer fairways and interesting green structures. The course sits on the coastline of the North Sea, where heavy winds or rain can play a factor in this week’s play.

The 2022 Scottish Open will feature a strong field at the Renaissance Club with 14 of the top 15 golfers in the world teeing up this Thursday. Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm, and Scottie Scheffler lead the field as favorites with +1200 odds to win the Scottish Open. Meanwhile, US Open Champion Matt Fitzpatrick will also make his return with +1500 odds to win Scottish Open 2022.

Check out the chart below for the best Scottish Open 2022 odds from BetOnline, one of the top golf betting sites in the US.

PGA Tour Golfer Scottish Open Odds Play Justin Thomas +1200 Jon Rahm +1200 Scottie Scheffler +1200 Matthew Fitzpatrick +1500 Xander Schauffele +1800 Patrick Cantlay +2200 Collin Morikawa +2200 Sam Burns +2600 Cameron Smith +2800 Will Zalatoris +2800 Jordan Spieth +2800 Hideki Matsuyama +3300 Sungjae Im +3300 Viktor Hovland +3500 Joaquin Niemann +4000 Ryan Fox +4000 Max Homa +4500 Cameron Young +5000 Corey Conners +5000 Billy Horschel +5000 Tommy Fleetwood +5000 Keegan Bradley +6000 Justin Rose +6000 Mito Pereira +6000 Tyrrell Hatton +6000

Scottish Open Expert Golf Picks | 2022 Scottish Open Predictions

Despite being disqualified in the JP McManus Pro-Am Individual, Jordan Spieth will wrap up day two in the net team event. Then, Spieth will still continue his plans of playing at the Scottish Open. One of the more creative minds in the game, Spieth is always in contention on links-style courses, which should give him a chance to surprise some people at the 2022 Scottish Open.

Last year, he was the runner-up at Royal St. George’s and he’s made three top 10s in his last four trips to The Open. In fact, Spieth has never finished outside the top 20. While he’s never played on this particular course, Spieth’s ability seems to shine through on links courses.

Spieth is top-30 in four different strokes gained categories, including total, tee-to-green, around-the-green, and off-the-tee.

Take Jordan Spieth to win the 2022 Scottish Open.

