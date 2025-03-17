Seahawks Agree to Three-Year Deal With Cooper Kupp

The Seattle Seahawks have agreed to terms with long-time rival, Cooper Kupp. The team has reportedly agreed to a three-year, $45 million contract. Kupp will be returning home considering he grew up about 140 miles southeast of Seattle in Yakima, Washington. He also attended college at Eastern Washington University. Cooper Kupp’s impact had been slightly dwindling the last few years due to nagging injuries. As a result, the Los Angeles Rams felt it was time to move on from the former Super Bowl MVP. Now, he will be playing for the division rival, Seattle Seahawks, who will have a completely new makeup come next season.

Seattle Seahawks Agree to Three-Year, $45 Million Deal With Wide Receiver, Cooper Kupp

A New Direction for the Seattle Seahawks

No team has changed the appearance of their roster this offseason more than the Seattle Seahawks. They released wide receiver, Tyler Lockett, then also traded two-time Pro Bowl wideout, DK Metcalf, to the Pittsburgh Steelers. As if that was not enough, they also traded quarterback, Geno Smith, to the Las Vegas Raiders. Many thought Seattle was headed for a full rebuilding process. However, the Seahawks then brought in quarterback, Sam Darnold, on a three-year, $100.5 million deal.

With Kupp now being bought into the fold, many are questioning the direction of Seattle. To say they will have a new look next year would be an understatement. Still, Cooper Kupp has the potential to find renewed football life in his home state. After all, Sam Darnold did have a career year in Minnesota when he was throwing to superstar wide receiver, Justin Jefferson. Kupp could possibly form a dynamic connection with the journeyman quarterback.

Cooper Kupp’s Impressive Career

Cooper Kupp has crafted an impressive, Hall-of-Fame career. He is a one-time Super Bowl champion, Super Bowl MVP, former triple-crown winner, and former Offensive Player of the Year. He has been a key staple for the Los Angeles Rams for many years and his presence will be missed, even with his production slightly declining the past couple of years. This past season, Cooper Kupp still had some great moments. He logged 67 receptions, 710 receiving yards, and six receiving touchdowns in 12 games played. Injuries unfortunately limited him from his full impact, but with the Seahawks, he has the opportunity to have a bounce-back season. One can still make the argument that he is still a top-10 wideout in today’s NFL. Next season will tell the NFL world a lot about Cooper Kupp at this junction of his career.