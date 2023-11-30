Thursday Night Football heads to Texas in Week 13 as the Dallas Cowboys (8-3) host the Seattle Seahawks. Below, we explore the odds, predictions, picks, and best prop bet for the Seahawks vs. Cowboys.

Seahawks vs. Cowboys Odds

The Cowboys enter Thursday’s game as a big 9.5-point favorite over the Seahawks.

The last time the Seahawks played the Cowboys in Dallas was the NFC Wild Card game during the 2018-2019 season. The Cowboys won 24-22.

View the odds for the game below.

Dallas Cowboys -9.5 (+101)

Dallas has often been called the bullies of the NFL, as they beat up on teams with losing records. All of the Cowboys’ wins have come against teams with losing records. These teams have a combined record of 24-55. When Dallas played teams with winning records – the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles – the Cowboys lost.

The Cowboys are a different team at home. Dallas is 5-0, scoring 41.0 points per game and allowing just 12.0 points per game.

Quarterback Dak Prescott is playing like an MVP candidate. In his last five games, Prescott has thrown for 1,602 yards, 17 touchdowns, and two interceptions.

Prescott is nearly automatic in games as a big favorite, going 35-7 SU and 30-11-1 ATS as a favorite of six or more points (Evan Abrams of Action Network).

Meanwhile, Seattle is not playing good football in the last month. After starting 5-2, the Seahawks have lost three of the last four games. In those three losses, the Seahawks have failed to score more than 17 points.

The only thing Seattle has going for them is Pete Carroll remains one of the best coaches ATS as an underdog with a 49-34-3 (58.7%) record.

Dallas is rolling right now. The Cowboys continue their winning ways with a double-digit victory on Thursday night.

49ers vs. Seahawks: Best Prop Bet

CeeDee Lamb to Have 1+ Touchdowns and Dallas to Win (+110)

Dallas Cowboys CeeDee Lamb is having a monster year, inserting himself into the conversation for the top 5 WRs in the NFL.

Through six games, Lamb had one touchdown. In the Cowboys’ last five games, Lamb has five touchdowns, with a TD in three straight games.

Lamb’s targets have skyrocketed in the past five games, with an average of 12.4 per game. With that volume, Lamb should find the end zone on Thursday, and the Cowboys should walk away with their first victory against a winning team.