NFL picks

Seahawks vs. Cowboys: Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Best Prop Bet

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons

Thursday Night Football heads to Texas in Week 13 as the Dallas Cowboys (8-3) host the Seattle Seahawks. Below, we explore the odds, predictions, picks, and best prop bet for the Seahawks vs. Cowboys.

The Best NFL Betting Sites in 2023

$1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now
$750 Sportsbook Bonus
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now
125% Welcome Bonus, Up To $3,125 in Free Bets
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now
$750 Sports Betting Bonus
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now

Seahawks vs. Cowboys Odds

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith
Nov 23, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) passes against the San Francisco 49ers during the third quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Cowboys enter Thursday’s game as a big 9.5-point favorite over the Seahawks.

The last time the Seahawks played the Cowboys in Dallas was the NFC Wild Card game during the 2018-2019 season. The Cowboys won 24-22.

View the odds for the game below.

Bet Seattle Seahawks Dallas Cowboys Play
Moneyline +380 -470 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +9.5 (-121) -9.5 (+101) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 43.5 (-115) Under 43.5 (-105) BetOnline logo

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

49ers vs. Seahawks: Predictions And Picks

Dallas Cowboys -9.5 (+101)

Cowboys vs Commanders Join List Of Most Watched NFL Thanksgiving Day Games Ever

Dallas has often been called the bullies of the NFL, as they beat up on teams with losing records. All of the Cowboys’ wins have come against teams with losing records. These teams have a combined record of 24-55. When Dallas played teams with winning records – the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles – the Cowboys lost.

The Cowboys are a different team at home. Dallas is 5-0, scoring 41.0 points per game and allowing just 12.0 points per game.

Quarterback Dak Prescott is playing like an MVP candidate. In his last five games, Prescott has thrown for 1,602 yards, 17 touchdowns, and two interceptions.

Prescott is nearly automatic in games as a big favorite, going 35-7 SU and 30-11-1 ATS as a favorite of six or more points (Evan Abrams of Action Network).

Meanwhile, Seattle is not playing good football in the last month. After starting 5-2, the Seahawks have lost three of the last four games. In those three losses, the Seahawks have failed to score more than 17 points.

The only thing Seattle has going for them is Pete Carroll remains one of the best coaches ATS as an underdog with a 49-34-3 (58.7%) record.

Dallas is rolling right now. The Cowboys continue their winning ways with a double-digit victory on Thursday night.

Bet on Dallas Cowboys -9.5 (+101) at BetOnline

49ers vs. Seahawks: Best Prop Bet

CeeDee Lamb to Have 1+ Touchdowns and Dallas to Win (+110)

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88)
Oct 29, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) reacts during the first half against the Los Angeles Rams at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas Cowboys CeeDee Lamb is having a monster year, inserting himself into the conversation for the top 5 WRs in the NFL.

Through six games, Lamb had one touchdown. In the Cowboys’ last five games, Lamb has five touchdowns, with a TD in three straight games.

Lamb’s targets have skyrocketed in the past five games, with an average of 12.4 per game. With that volume, Lamb should find the end zone on Thursday, and the Cowboys should walk away with their first victory against a winning team.

Bet on CeeDee Lamb to Have 1+ touchdowns and Dallas to Win (-113) at BetOnline
Topics  
Cowboys NFL News and Rumors NFL picks Seattle Seahawks
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To NFL picks

NFL picks
cj stroud 2

John Breech NFL Week 12 Expert Picks & Predictions 2023

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Nov 26 2023
NFL picks
Steelers Watt
Jamey Eisenberg NFL Week 12 Expert Picks & Predictions 2023
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Nov 25 2023
NFL picks
Sporting News NFL Week 12 Expert Picks & Predictions 2023
Sporting News’ NFL Week 12 Expert Picks & Predictions
Author image James Foglio  •  Nov 24 2023
NFL picks
Fox Sports NFL Week 12 Expert Picks & Predictions 2023
Fox Sports’ NFL Week 12 Expert Picks & Predictions
Author image James Foglio  •  Nov 24 2023
NFL picks
CBS Sports NFL Week 12 Expert Picks & Predictions 2023
CBS Sports’ NFL Week 12 Expert Picks & Predictions
Author image James Foglio  •  Nov 24 2023
NFL picks
ESPNs NFL Week 12 Expert Picks & Predictions 2023
ESPN’s NFL Week 12 Expert Picks & Predictions
Author image James Foglio  •  Nov 24 2023
NFL picks
The Ringers NFL Week 12 Expert Picks & Predictions 2023
The Ringer’s NFL Week 12 Expert Picks & Predictions
Author image James Foglio  •  Nov 24 2023
More News
Arrow to top