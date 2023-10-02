Monday Night Football heads back to MetLife Stadium as the New York Giants (1-2) play host to the Seattle Seahawks. The game kicks off at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN and ABC. Below, we examine the Seahawks vs. Giants off, predictions, picks, and best prop bets.
The Best NFL Betting Sites in 2023
|1.
|
$1000 Welcome Bonus For Sports
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
|2.
|
100% Up To $500 Welcome Bonus
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
|3.
|
100% Sign Up Bonus Up To $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer Now
|4.
|
$750 Sports Betting Offer
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
|5.
|
50% Welcome Deposit Bonus Up To $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
|6.
|
Up to $2,500 deposit match
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer Now
|7.
|
50% deposit match up to $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer Now
|8.
|
200% Welcome Bonus
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer Now
Seahawks vs. Giants NFL Monday Night Football Odds
Which team is favored to win in this battle of playoff teams from a season ago?
The oddsmakers at BetOnline have the Seahawks as a 1.5-point favorite. The two teams met last season in Seattle, with the Seahawks defeating the Giants by a score of 27-13.
View the odds for the game via BetOnline below.
|Bet
|Seattle Seahawks
|New York Giants
|Play
|Moneyline
|-132
|+112
|Point Spread
|-1.5 (-112)
|+1.5 (-108)
|Total Points
|Over 47.5 (-105)
|Under 47.5 (-115)
*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.
Seahawks vs. Giants NFL Monday Night Football Predictions And Picks
Seahawks -1.5 (-112)
The Seattle offense has rebounded from a sluggish Week 1 loss to the Rams, where they managed to gain less than 15 yards in the second half. Since that game, the Seahawks have accumulated over 800 yards of offense and scored 74 points.
Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III is off to a promising start to 2023, with four rushing touchdowns in his last two games. Walker gets a favorable matchup with the Giants defense, allowing the sixth-most rushing yards per game with 138.0.
For the Giants, their 1-2 record isn’t a surprise. They lost two games to elite teams – Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers – and defeated an inferior opponent – Arizona Cardinals.
However, injuries to running back Saquon Barkley and left tackle Andrew Thomas will keep them out of tonight’s game. Even though New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll is 6-1 ATS following a loss, the Seahawks offense will carry Seattle to victory in a high-scoring game.
Seahawks vs. Giants NFL Monday Night Football Best Prop Bet
Daniel Jones Over 231.5 Passing Yards (-113)
Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has only thrown for over 231 passing yards once this season – 321 in Week 2 against the Cardinals. However, Jones is facing a Seattle defense that is excellent against the run (79.3 yards per game) but terrible against the pass (328.0, worst in the league).
In three games, the Seahawks have faced Los Angeles’ Matthew Stafford, Detroit’s Jared Goff, and Carolina’s Andy Dalton. Those three quarterbacks threw for 334, 323, and 361 yards, respectively. 231 is too low to pass up, especially when the Giants will have to throw the ball more without Barkley.
NFL Betting Guides 2023
- NFL Betting Guide – Discover Best NFL Betting Sites in USA Ranked & Reviewed.
- NFL Betting Apps Guide – Compare the Best Apps for NFL Betting Ranked & Reviewed.
- NFL Live Betting Guide – Compare Best NFL In Play Betting Sites.
- The Latest NFL Odds – Compare the Best Football Odds & Lines.
- NFL Spread Odds Explained – Expert Guide on How to Win Football Spread Bets.
- NFL Totals Odds Explained – Expert Guide on How to Win Football Totals Bets.
- NFL Futures Odds Explained – Expert Guide on How to Win Football Futures Bets.
- NFL Moneyline Odds Explained – Expert Guide on How to win Football Moneyline Bets.
- Free NFL Picks – Check Expert Football Picks & Predictions.
- Free NFL Picks Against The Spread – Check Expert NFL Picks Against the Spread.