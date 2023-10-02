Monday Night Football heads back to MetLife Stadium as the New York Giants (1-2) play host to the Seattle Seahawks. The game kicks off at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN and ABC. Below, we examine the Seahawks vs. Giants off, predictions, picks, and best prop bets.

Seahawks vs. Giants NFL Monday Night Football Odds

Which team is favored to win in this battle of playoff teams from a season ago?

The oddsmakers at BetOnline have the Seahawks as a 1.5-point favorite. The two teams met last season in Seattle, with the Seahawks defeating the Giants by a score of 27-13.

View the odds for the game via BetOnline below.

Seahawks vs. Giants NFL Monday Night Football Predictions And Picks

Seahawks -1.5 (-112)

The Seattle offense has rebounded from a sluggish Week 1 loss to the Rams, where they managed to gain less than 15 yards in the second half. Since that game, the Seahawks have accumulated over 800 yards of offense and scored 74 points.

Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III is off to a promising start to 2023, with four rushing touchdowns in his last two games. Walker gets a favorable matchup with the Giants defense, allowing the sixth-most rushing yards per game with 138.0.

For the Giants, their 1-2 record isn’t a surprise. They lost two games to elite teams – Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers – and defeated an inferior opponent – Arizona Cardinals.

However, injuries to running back Saquon Barkley and left tackle Andrew Thomas will keep them out of tonight’s game. Even though New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll is 6-1 ATS following a loss, the Seahawks offense will carry Seattle to victory in a high-scoring game.

Seahawks vs. Giants NFL Monday Night Football Best Prop Bet

Daniel Jones Over 231.5 Passing Yards (-113)

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has only thrown for over 231 passing yards once this season – 321 in Week 2 against the Cardinals. However, Jones is facing a Seattle defense that is excellent against the run (79.3 yards per game) but terrible against the pass (328.0, worst in the league).

In three games, the Seahawks have faced Los Angeles’ Matthew Stafford, Detroit’s Jared Goff, and Carolina’s Andy Dalton. Those three quarterbacks threw for 334, 323, and 361 yards, respectively. 231 is too low to pass up, especially when the Giants will have to throw the ball more without Barkley.

