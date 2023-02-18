One sure sign it is the NFL offseason is that we see more social media posts and videos from players.

The latest is from 25-year-old Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf who either made a spectacular high in-the-air catch, or he has been brushing up on his video editing skills.

Check it out.

DK Metcalf did a real life madden glitch pic.twitter.com/zALKGWL9bO — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 17, 2023

The video has been viewed 4.5 million times, and fans have questions.

Is It Real?

Of course, the biggest question is whether the video is real.

Fans note that it is approximately a seven-foot vertical leap that Metcalf makes to grab the ball.

They also note that he has very little momentum prior to propelling himself into the air.

Another very astute fan noticed that it looks like he only has three fingers before the ball is caught.

Fans tried to evaluate the shadows or anything else that could give them a decisive answer.

There are fans believing this is real, and others who do not believe it is real.

Not The First Or Last Of Its Kind

One fan believed Metcalf’s video is about as real as another that spurred a similar debate, the Tom Brady one.

Check it out.

I bet everyone who thinks the DK Metcalf jumping video is real thought this was real too.. Ain’t no way that video was real 😂#NFL pic.twitter.com/OrYOR3tiAP — 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗕𝗹𝘂𝗲𝗭𝗼𝗻𝗲 (@TheBlueZonee) February 17, 2023

In the 2021 video, Brady is throwing with such accuracy and velocity that the ball is essentially boomeranging back to him.

Brady never confirmed or denied the validity of the video, but it was widely considered to be fake.

The blurry background and movement of the machine’s cord attributed to the overall impression that this could not be real.

Could It Be A Message For Seattle To Sign Geno Smith ASAP?

Metcalf is perhaps engaging in this fun to draw more attention to the fact that the Seahawks do not have Geno Smith under contract for the 2023 season.

Right now, Metcalf has no quarterback.

His one-year deal for $3.5 million has expired.

Mr. Comeback Player of the Year Keep proving 'em wrong, @GenoSmith3. pic.twitter.com/7GeyNBoGkn — NFL (@NFL) February 10, 2023

Geno Smith is the NFL Comeback Player of the Year, and his prime target DK Metcalf will be raring to go in 2023 with Geno under center again.

Judging by this video, if Geno is signed by the Seahawks, Metcalf, and Smith could soar to new heights in 2023.