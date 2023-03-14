The 2023 NCAA Tournament is off and running in Dayton with the First Four. Many celebrities are filling out brackets this year as they attempt to win their respective bracket challenges. One of those celebrities is Hot Ones host Sean Evans, who revealed his March Madness bracket for the 2023 NCAA Tournament.

Sean Evans’s Picks

Sean Evans March Madness Bracket 2023

Sean Evans March Madness 2023 Predictions and Picks

Sean’s Final Four includes No. 2 Arizona, No. 2 Marquette, No. 1 Houston, and No. 1 Kansas

Arizona To Make Final Four +385

In the South Region, Sean is picking the No. 2 Arizona Wildcats out of the Pac-12 to make the Final Four, defeating the top-seeded Alabama Crimson Tide in the Elite Eight. The Wildcats are led by second-year coach Tommy Lloyd, who set the record for wins by a coach in Division I during his first two seasons with 61.

Marquette To Make Final Four +425

In the East Region, Sean is siding with the No. 2 Marquette Golden Eagles to make the Final Four, topping No. 1 Purdue in the Elite Eight. Second-year coach Shaka Smart is looking for his second appearance in the Final Four as a head coach, with the first coming with VCU in 2011.

Houston To Make Final Four +145

In the Midwest Region, Sean believes the No. 1 Houston Cougars will get past the No. 7 Texas A&M Aggies to reach the Final Four for the second time in three seasons. Houston is still searching for that elusive first National Championship.

Kansas To Make Final Four +375

In the West Region, Sean likes the No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks to return to the Final Four for the second straight season, advancing past the No. 3 Gonzaga Bulldogs in the Elite Eight. The Jayhawks are looking to be the first repeat champion since the Florida Gators in 2006 and 2007.

Arizona To Win National Championship +1600

According to Sean, Arizona will cut down the nets in Houston, defeating Kansas in the National Championship. If the Wildcats win it all, it will be their second championship ever, with the first coming in 1997.

