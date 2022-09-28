SEAN O’MALLEY has began the psychological warfare with UFC 280 opponent, Petr Yan. ‘Suga’ took to twitter recently and has said that he will “beat up” the former UFC bantamweight champion and that he will be “surprised if I get hit once”. Just over three weeks to go until we get to see the pair face off inside the octagon!

O’Malley Confident of Defeating Petr Yan at UFC 280

Surging bantamweight contender and MMA superstar, Sean O’Malley, has taken to Twitter recently to begin the mind games with Peter Yan ahead of their bout at UFC 280 in just over three weeks time.

O’Malley is growing in confidence as the match-up draws nearer, and has taken to Twitter recently to air his thoughts on his upcoming fight on October 22nd against the Russian beast.

The 27-year-old’s first tweet is aimed directly at Petr Yan. ‘Suga’ has also spelt his name wrong on purpose, perhaps another minor mind game that he is playing ahead of the fight with Yan in a few weeks time.

4 weeks till I get to beat up Peter — Sean O'Malley (@SugaSeanMMA) September 24, 2022

O’Malley followed this up with a second tweet a day later, saying that he will be very surprised if Petr Yan even lands a glove on him when the fair face off in Abu Dhabi in the co-main event of the huge pay-per-view card – UFC 280.

Yan is a former champion at 135-pounds, but O’Malley is oozing confidence and there is no doubt in his mind whatsoever that he won’t walk away from the octagon on fight night with the W.

O’Malley believes Yan stands no chance in the fight and will not be able to close the distance. The 27-year-old is the bigger, faster and more powerful fighter, but does lack that experience that Yan has. O’Malley obviously hasn’t been in with the same calibre of fighter as Yan has too.

I’ll be surprised if I get hit once — Sean O'Malley (@SugaSeanMMA) September 24, 2022

O’Malley will be looking to impress at UFC 280 after his previous fight with Pedro Munhoz ended in a controversial No Contest (NC). O’Malley was deemed to have accidentally poked the eye of #8 ranked bantamweight in their fight at UFC 276. This meant the referee ruled it a NC after the doctor checked the eye of Munhoz.

Prior to that, O’Malley was on a three-fight winning run. Those three wins were over Thomas Almeida, Kris Moutinho, and Raulian Paiva with ‘Suga’ finishing them all by KO/TKO. ‘O’Malley will certainly be hopeful of the same outcome come October 22nd at the Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Petr Yan vs Sean O’Malley Betting Odds – UFC 280

Moneyline Odds Play Petr Yan -400 Sean O’Malley +300 Draw +8000

