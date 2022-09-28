UFC News and Rumors

Sean O’Malley With Psychological Warfare Ahead Of Petr Yan Clash At UFC 280

Author image
Paul Kelly
Twitter Linkedin
3 min read
Sean O'Malley UFC
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.

SEAN O’MALLEY has began the psychological warfare with UFC 280 opponent, Petr Yan. ‘Suga’  took to twitter recently and has said that he will “beat up” the former UFC bantamweight champion and that he will be “surprised if I get hit once”. Just over three weeks to go until we get to see the pair face off inside the octagon!

O’Malley Confident of Defeating Petr Yan at UFC 280

Surging bantamweight contender and MMA superstar, Sean O’Malley, has taken to Twitter recently to begin the mind games with Peter Yan ahead of their bout at UFC 280 in just over three weeks time.

O’Malley is growing in confidence as the match-up draws nearer, and has taken to Twitter recently to air his thoughts on his upcoming fight on October 22nd against the Russian beast.

The 27-year-old’s first tweet is aimed directly at Petr Yan. ‘Suga’ has also spelt his name wrong on purpose, perhaps another minor mind game that he is playing ahead of the fight with Yan in a few weeks time.

O’Malley followed this up with a second tweet a day later, saying that he will be very surprised if Petr Yan even lands a glove on him when the fair face off in Abu Dhabi in the co-main event of the huge pay-per-view card – UFC 280.

Yan is a former champion at 135-pounds, but O’Malley is oozing confidence and there is no doubt in his mind whatsoever that he won’t walk away from the octagon on fight night with the W.

O’Malley believes Yan stands no chance in the fight and will not be able to close the distance. The 27-year-old is the bigger, faster and more powerful fighter, but does lack that experience that Yan has. O’Malley obviously hasn’t been in with the same calibre of fighter as Yan has too.

O’Malley will be looking to impress at UFC 280 after his previous fight with Pedro Munhoz ended in a controversial No Contest (NC). O’Malley was deemed to have accidentally poked the eye of #8 ranked bantamweight in their fight at UFC 276. This meant the referee ruled it a NC after the doctor checked the eye of Munhoz.

Prior to that, O’Malley was on a  three-fight winning run. Those three wins were over Thomas Almeida, Kris Moutinho, and Raulian Paiva with ‘Suga’ finishing them all by KO/TKO. ‘O’Malley will certainly be hopeful of the same outcome come October 22nd at the Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Petr Yan vs Sean O’Malley Betting Odds – UFC 280

Check out the best UFC betting sites by clicking the link. We have done the hard work for you and have reviewed the Top 10 UFC betting sites for you!

Check out the chart above for the best UFC odds from Bovada, one of the best online sportsbooks. Be sure to also check out the best offshore betting sites and claim the best UFC free bets.

Moneyline Odds Play
Petr Yan -400 Sean O'Malley With Psychological Warfare Ahead Of Petr Yan Clash At UFC 280
Sean O’Malley +300 Sean O'Malley With Psychological Warfare Ahead Of Petr Yan Clash At UFC 280
Draw +8000 Sean O'Malley With Psychological Warfare Ahead Of Petr Yan Clash At UFC 280

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

Topics  
MMA News UFC UFC News and Rumors
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Paul Kelly

Paul Kelly is an avid sports fan and writer, specialising in boxing, golf, MMA, darts and horse racing. Paul graduated from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, attaining a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly

Paul Kelly

Twitter Linkedin
Paul Kelly is an avid sports fan and writer, specialising in boxing, golf, MMA, darts and horse racing. Paul graduated from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, attaining a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly

Related To UFC News and Rumors

UFC News and Rumors
Did McGregor Tweet Hint At Retirement From MMA and UFC?

Did McGregor Tweet Hint At Retirement From MMA and UFC?

Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Aug 5 2022
UFC News and Rumors
Conor McGregor Set For Acting Debut Amid UFC Retirement Rumors
Conor McGregor Set For Acting Debut Amid UFC Retirement Rumors
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Aug 4 2022
UFC News and Rumors
Peña vs Nunes
UFC 277: Peña vs Nunes 2 | Official Weigh-In Results
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Jul 29 2022
UFC News and Rumors
3 Potential Opponents for Conor McGregor’s Next UFC Fight
3 Potential Opponents for Conor McGregor’s Next UFC Fight
Author image Alex Mac  •  Jul 21 2022
UFC News and Rumors
UFC 280 Marks Return to Fight Island With Massively Stacked Fight Card
UFC 280 Marks Return to Fight Island With Massively Stacked Fight Card
Author image Alex Mac  •  Jul 21 2022
UFC News and Rumors
sean o'malley vs petr yan
Sean O’Malley And Petr Yan Verbally Agree Fight At UFC 280 In Abu Dhabi
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Jul 21 2022
UFC News and Rumors
Jake Paul to Bet on Nate Diaz to Beat Chimaev at 10-1 Odds at UFC 279
Jake Paul to Bet on Nate Diaz to Beat Chimaev at 10-1 Odds at UFC 279
Author image Alex Mac  •  Jul 21 2022
More News
Arrow to top