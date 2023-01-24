Sean Payton Next Team Odds: Could Payton Be Headed to Dallas?

NFL head coach Sean Payton might have a new home soon, according to the top online sportsbooks.

Following their disappointing exit in the NFC Divisional Round, the Dallas Cowboys are facing a pivotal offseason and several changes could be on the way, including a new head coach.

Mike McCarthy’s time in Dallas appears to be coming to an end, according to reports, and Payton could be at the top of owner Jerry Jones’ wishlist.

If there is going to be a head coaching search in Dallas, Payton will apparently be at the top of the list.

According to the top online sportsbooks, Payton leads the list of potential candidates with +130 odds to be the head coach of the Cowboys on Week 1 of the 2023 season. Dan Quinn, Kellen Moore, and Jim Harbaugh are among the other candidates that make appearances on the list.

Could Jerry Jones Stick With Mike McCarthy?

It is going to be a long offseason for Cowboys fans.

Dallas lost in the NFL Divisional Round for a record seventh straight time, tied for the second-longest streak since the merger.

The Cowboys also lost talented running back Tony Pollard, who faces a long recovery after fracturing his fibula in the loss to the 49ers.

The fan base may also have to deal with the fact that head coach Mike McCarthy will be back on the sidelines in 2023.

After the loss on Sunday, Jones publicly vouched for his head coach. When asked whether the Divisional Game performance would have any impact on McCarthy’s job security, Jones said, “No. Not at all.”

He also called the loss “sickening”.

Watch his reaction below.

Jerry Jones said this loss has no impact on Mike McCarthy’s job pic.twitter.com/he2rCuhCXX — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) January 23, 2023

Dallas Cowboys Head Coach Week 1 Odds

While Payon leads the list of hypothetical Cowboys’ coaching candidates, it seems Jones could opt for a few internal hires as well. Both defensive coordinator Dan Quinn and offensive coordinator Kellen Moore figure to be among the names that go in for an interview for the job. Quinn is considered the second-most likely option at +175 odds while Moore owns +210 odds to be the Cowboys head coach on Week 1 of the 2023 season.

Other head coaching candidates include Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh (+1400) and Shane Steichen (+2500).

Check out the full list of odds from BetOnline below.