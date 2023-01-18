NFL News and Rumors

Sean Payton Talks Next Team Odds on Daughter’s Podcast

Gia Nguyen
Sean Payton Talks Next Team Odds on Daughter's Podcast
Sean Payton was recently featured on his daughter’s podcast ‘Payton’s Play’, where he was ambushed about odds for his next team.

While Payton didn’t participate in the segment too much, he has been linked to a handful of NFL coaching gigs throughout the season. Payton has reportedly taken meetings for the Denver Broncos and Houston Texans.

Despite being rumored to be headed to the Denver Broncos or Arizona Cardinals, Payton suggested that another team might be in the mix.

The Associated Press recently reported that Payton will interview for the Carolina Panthers head coaching job.

Meghan Payton Talk NFL Teams With Dad

In her recent podcast, the daughter of Sean Payton, Meghan had her father chime in for a segment on where he will coach next season.

Playton’s Play is a newly released podcast hosted by Meghan, covering both sports media and sports betting. The podcast is set to give out picks and props each weekend.

For the first episode, Meghan was joined by her dad for the Super Wild Card Weekend coverage. While the pair talked about the NFL weekend, Meghan dove a little deeper, providing odds for her dad’s next team.

On the podcast, Sean appears to be trying to end the segment quickly but went on to entertain the situation. He quickly pointed out the Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Chargers shouldn’t have made the list because they made the playoffs.

He went even further by saying “you’re missing Carolina,” which was left off the graphic. While it’s well known a lot of teams are gunning for a new head coach, Payton joked that another box is missing which should say “Fox”.

The former coach may be looking to get out of coaching altogether and potential return to Fox would align with what he said a week ago to Michael Strahan that the possibility of him coming back to Fox is a seven on a 10 scale.

Odds for Payton’s Next Team

Despite all the jokes said on the podcast, the best NFL betting sites are still keeping Payton in the mix for a few head coaching jobs.

According to the top sportsbooks, the Denver Broncos and Arizona Cardinals are the favorites to land the former Saints’ head coach next season.

Check out the odds for Sean Payton’s next team below.

Sean Payton’s Next Team Odds Play
Denver Broncos +175 BetOnline logo
Arizona Cardinals +350 BetOnline logo
Carolina Panthers +700 BetOnline logo
Topics  
NFL News and Rumors
Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily.
Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
