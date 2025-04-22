Sean Strickland Has No Mercy for Influencers as UFC Star Makes Headlines Again

Sean Strickland, the ever-controversial former UFC middleweight champion, is back in the spotlight—but not for his exploits inside the Octagon. Instead, Strickland has once again made headlines for his relentless approach to “playful sparring” with internet personalities, this time battering YouTuber Nick Nayersina in a one-sided Vegas session that’s gone viral on social media.

Strickland’s Brutal Sparring Reputation Grows

Strickland, who is just a few months removed from a tough second loss to current middleweight king Dricus Du Plessis, appears to be channeling his frustrations in the gym. Despite having the support of friend and former champ Alex Pereira in his corner for the rematch, Strickland was dominated by Du Plessis and subsequently had a falling out with his longtime coach, Eric Nicksick. Now, as he plots his return to action, Strickland has developed a reputation for accepting sparring invites from influencers, often with brutal results.

Nayersina, best known for his party-centric YouTube content and with no real fighting experience, posted an 18-second clip of the sparring session, showing him desperately trying to escape the UFC veteran’s onslaught. The video quickly gained traction, with fans alternately criticizing and celebrating Strickland’s no-holds-barred approach. For his part, Nayersina took the beating in stride, joking on social media about the experience and teasing a full-length YouTube release.

I’m a man of my word, I said I would show up and I did. Thank you @SStricklandMMA for your time! When should I drop the full YouTube video? pic.twitter.com/WBvwZr7FhW — Nick Nayersina (@nicknayersina) April 22, 2025

Strickland, meanwhile, defended himself on Instagram, stating, “I didn’t say, ‘Hey, influencer come and spar me.’” The UFC contender insists these sessions are by request, not by his own instigation. Still, this is not the first time Strickland has left a non-fighter bloodied last year, he infamously battered a former Navy SEAL in a similar sparring challenge.

Where Does Strickland Go From Here?

While these viral sparring sessions keep Strickland’s name in the headlines, they do little to advance his standing in the UFC’s middleweight division. At 34, Strickland is currently far from another title shot, despite rumors swirling about a potential injury to Du Plessis. Most analysts agree he’ll need a string of dominant wins to re-enter the championship conversation.

One intriguing possibility is a rematch with Israel Adesanya. Strickland’s upset victory over Adesanya for the UFC title remains one of the division’s biggest recent shocks, and both men are coming off disappointing losses. With their rivalry still simmering, a second fight could make sense for both parties and generate significant fan interest.

Tim Welch said Israel Adesanya wants a Sean Strickland rematch next “Izzy was taking all these back-to-back fights. He’s taking a break now. [After training with him], it seems like he’s in a good headspace and wants that Strickland fight back.” 👀 (via Red Hawk Recap) pic.twitter.com/wMpNY6nFVk — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) April 20, 2025

For now, Strickland seems content to keep his competitive edge sharp by testing himself against influencers and internet personalities. Whether these sessions serve as genuine preparation or simply a way to stay relevant between fights, they continue to spark debate in the MMA community about the ethics and value of such mismatches.

As Strickland eyes his next move, the MMA world waits to see if he can translate his gym dominance back into Octagon success or if he’ll remain the sport’s most unpredictable headline-maker outside the cage.