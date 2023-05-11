Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Caroll is one of the most respected names in the NFL. Since joining the Seahawks in 2010, Seattle has been a mainstay in the playoffs, making the postseason 10 out of 13 seasons. Here, we explore Pete Carroll’s contract, salary, net worth, head coaching record, and wife.

Pete Carroll Contract And Salary

As the head coach of the Commanders, Carroll’s estimated salary is $15 million per year.

Caroll was hired by Seattle in 2010, signing a five-year, $35 million deal.

Caroll has signed multiple extensions since the initial deal, with the latest coming in 2020.

Carroll signed a five-year extension, taking his contract through the 2025 season.

Pete Carroll Net Worth

As of 2023, Rivera has an estimated net worth of $30 million.

The majority of Carroll’s net worth can be attributed to his time as a head coach at the college and pro level.

Pete Carroll Head Coaching Record

In 17 seasons as an NFL head coach, Carroll has a regular-season head coaching record of 161-112-1 and a postseason record of 10-9.

In 2013-2014, Carroll led the Seahawks to the Super Bowl, where they defeated the Denver Broncos to win the franchise’s first championship. The Seahawks made the Super Bowl the following season but were defeated by the New England Patriots.

From 2001-2009, Carroll was the head coach of the USC Trojans. During his tenure, the team went 97-19, winning four Rose Bowls.

From 2003-2005, USC went 37-2, appearing in two BCS National Championship Games, winning in 2004. However, it was later vacated due to the violating NCAA rules.

Carroll previously served as the head coach of the New England Patriots from 1997-1999 and New York Jets in 1994.

Pete Carroll Wife

Pete Carroll is married to his wife, Glena Carroll.

Together, they have three children: Brennan, Jamie, and Nate. Brennan and Nate have worked on Seattle’s coaching staff.

