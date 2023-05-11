NFL News and Rumors

Seattle Seahawks Pete Carroll Contract, Salary, Net Worth, Coaching Record, And Wife

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll walks in tunnel.

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Caroll is one of the most respected names in the NFL. Since joining the Seahawks in 2010, Seattle has been a mainstay in the playoffs, making the postseason 10 out of 13 seasons. Here, we explore Pete Carroll’s contract, salary, net worth, head coaching record, and wife.

Pete Carroll Contract And Salary

As the head coach of the Commanders, Carroll’s estimated salary is $15 million per year.

Caroll was hired by Seattle in 2010, signing a five-year, $35 million deal.

Caroll has signed multiple extensions since the initial deal, with the latest coming in 2020.

Carroll signed a five-year extension, taking his contract through the 2025 season.

Pete Carroll Net Worth

As of 2023, Rivera has an estimated net worth of $30 million.

The majority of Carroll’s net worth can be attributed to his time as a head coach at the college and pro level.

Pete Carroll Head Coaching Record

In 17 seasons as an NFL head coach, Carroll has a regular-season head coaching record of 161-112-1 and a postseason record of 10-9.

In 2013-2014, Carroll led the Seahawks to the Super Bowl, where they defeated the Denver Broncos to win the franchise’s first championship. The Seahawks made the Super Bowl the following season but were defeated by the New England Patriots.

From 2001-2009, Carroll was the head coach of the USC Trojans. During his tenure, the team went 97-19, winning four Rose Bowls.

From 2003-2005, USC went 37-2, appearing in two BCS National Championship Games, winning in 2004. However, it was later vacated due to the violating NCAA rules.

Carroll previously served as the head coach of the New England Patriots from 1997-1999 and New York Jets in 1994.

Pete Carroll Wife

Pete Carroll is married to his wife, Glena Carroll.

Together, they have three children: Brennan, Jamie, and Nate. Brennan and Nate have worked on Seattle’s coaching staff. 

NFL Betting Guides 2023

 

Topics  
NFL News and Rumors Seattle Seahawks
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Based in New York, Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His work has been featured on Digital Trends, Unafraid Show, WatchMojo, Hidden Remote, and Wave Sports + Entertainment. Dan has conducted interviews with a variety of entertainers, including Brendan Fraser, Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Michael Bisping, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Based in New York, Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His work has been featured on Digital Trends, Unafraid Show, WatchMojo, Hidden Remote, and Wave Sports + Entertainment. Dan has conducted interviews with a variety of entertainers, including Brendan Fraser, Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Michael Bisping, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
NFL: NFC Championship-San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles

NFL Schedule Release 2023: Eagles Host 49ers In Week 13

Author image Dan Girolamo  •  31s
NFL News and Rumors
Cade York
Cleveland Browns Kicker Cade York Defends NFL Teams Drafting Kickers
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  8h
NFL News and Rumors
A Miami Dolphins defender lines ip against the New York Jets offensive line.
NFL Schedule Release 2023: Dolphins vs. Jets In First-Ever Black Friday Game
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  10h
NFL News and Rumors
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at New York Jets
NFL Releases International Schedule, Jacksonville Jaguars To Play Back-to-Back London Games
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  16h
NFL News and Rumors
Joe Thomas
Joe Thomas, Soon-To-Be NFL Hall Of Famer, Throws Out First Pitch At Milwaukee Brewers Game
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  May 9 2023
NFL News and Rumors
NFL: Super Bowl LVII-Winning Team Head Coach and MVP Press Conference
NFL Will Announce Several Games Before Thursday’s Schedule Reveal
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  May 9 2023
NFL News and Rumors
NFC Championship - Green Bay Packers v Seattle Seahawks
3 Big Changes Fans Will See In NFL 2023 Schedule
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  May 9 2023
More News
Arrow to top