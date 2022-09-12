News

Seattle Seahawks vs Denver Bronocos Picks & Predictions: NFL Monday Night Football Odds, Best Bets

Joe Lyons
The first edition of Monday Night Football for 2022 gets underway in Seattle as Russell Wilson returns to face his former team following a blockbuster trade earlier this year.

Seattle Seahawks vs Denver Broncos Picks, Predictions and Best Bets

Seattle Seahawks vs Denver Broncos Pick 1: Denver Broncos -6.5 @ -115 with Bovada

Earlier this year, the Denver Broncos traded QB Drew Lock, DT Shelby Harris, TE Noah Fant, and a collection of first to fifth round picks to land 33-year-old Russell Wilson and a fourth-round pick from Seattle.

Denver are the clear favorites heading into the Monday Night Football clash, and a new era begins in Colorado with a new head coach, a new owner, and an improved trajectory to guide the Broncos into the postseason.

Our tip for Monday’s clash is the Broncos spread at -6.5.

Seattle Seahawks vs Denver Broncos Pick 2: Russell Wilson over 256.5 passing yards @ -100 with Bovada

Russell Wilson is widely regarded as one of the best QBs in the NFL and won the Super Bowl in 2014 with the Seattle Seahawks who drafted him in 2012 with the 75th pick in the third round.

Wilson led the NFL in passing rating and passing touchdowns during the 2015 and 2017 seasons respectively, as is expected to launch the Broncos into a strong playoff challenge as the league’s talent reaches an all-time high.

Our tip is Wilson to throw over 256.5 passing yards in Seattle on Monday in a familiar situation for the Cincinnati-born quarterback.

Seattle Seahawks vs Denver Broncos Pick 3: Denver Broncos over 26.5 points @ -120 with Bovada

With one of the NFL’s most powerful offensive lines on display, we can expect plenty of scoring from the Denver Broncos led by Russell Wilson and our tip is over 26.5 points for the visitors.

The Seahawks are expected to be one of the league’s weakest teams this season alongside the Arizona Cardinals. There is potential that Pete Carroll, who has coached Seattle since 2010, may be able to attack weaknesses in Wilson’s game as he knows the player so well.

However, the QB’s skill and expertise is likely to prevail and this should result in a landslide victory for Denver on the West Coast.

Joe Lyons

Sports betting writer for Finixio. Journalism student at the University of Derby, Class of 2023.
