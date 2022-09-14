Seattle Seahawks vs San Francisco 49ers Odds, Predictions And Betting Picks For NFL Sunday

Week 2 of the NFL of the 2022 season gets underway in San Francisco when the Seattle Seahawks meet the San Francisco 49ers in this NFC West matchup.

Seattle Seahawks vs San Francisco 49ers, Predictions and Best Bets

Seattle Seahawks vs San Francisco 49ers Pick 1: Seattle Seahawks +10 points

Seattle upset Denver at home and San Francisco suffered an away upset loss to Chicago and failed to cover the -6.5 point spread.

The Seahawks are 5-2 ATS in their last 7 games overall and 12-5 ATS in their last 17 games as a road underdog.

Our tip for Sundays clash is Seattle +10 points to cover the spread.

Back Seattle +10 points @ -111 With Bovada

Seattle Seahawks vs San Francisco 49ers Pick 2: San Francisco under 42.5

Both offenses looked sluggish, and it’s entirely possible that the defenses are better than the respective offenses.

Under is 8-2 in Seahawks last 10 games as an underdog and 11-5 in Seahawks last 16 vs. a team with a losing record. The under is 4-0 in 49ers last 4 games overall and 5-0 in 49ers last 5 games as a favorite.

Our tip is to play the San Francisco under 42.5 points in this Sunday NFL contest.

San Francisco 49ers under 42.5 points @ -110 With Bovada

Seattle Seahawks vs San Francisco 49ers Pick 3: San Francisco TT under 26.5 points

Expect the Seattle defense to slow a stagnant 49ers offense and the 49ers stay under 26.5 points.

The under is 11-2 in Seahawks last 13 games after allowing more than 250 yards passing in their previous game and the under is 5-1 in Seahawks last 6 games as a road underdog.

Our tip is to play San Francisco TT under 26.5 points in this NFC West matchup.

San Francisco TT under 26.5 points @ -103 With Bovada

Seattle Seahawks vs San Francisco 49ers Odds