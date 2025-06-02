Seattle Sounders players called for a ‘fair share’ of the prize money on offer for playing at the Club World Cup ahead of their MLS clash against Minnesota United on Sunday.

Ahead of their 3-2 defeat to Minnesota United on Sunday, Seattle Sounders players called for a ‘fair share’ of the FIFA Club World Cup prize money the team has earned for qualifying for the tournament.

The Sounders are set to receive $9.55 million just for competing. A group stage victory will earn the club $2 million, and a draw adds a further $1 million. By advancing to the knockouts, they will receive an additional $7.5 million.

Due to the MLS’ collective bargaining agreement (CBA) though, the players’ share of the funds is capped at $1 million per club. This means that if there are 30 players on their roster, the bonus would be only $33,333 per player.

Players wore t-shirts prior to kick-off at Lumen Field emblazoned with ‘Fair Share Now’ and ‘Club World Ca$h Grab’. The Major League Soccer Players Association has since come out in support of the players.

In a statement, the association confirmed that talks had taken place with the league over a fair percentage of the prize money being given to the players, however the MLS failed to bring forward a reasonable proposal.

MLSPA Statement: Players ‘Expect To Be Treated Fairly’

The MLS Players’ Association wrote: “The MLSPA and all MLS players stand united with the Seattle Sounders players who tonight demanded a fair share of the FIFA Club World Cup prize money.

“FIFA’s new tournament piles on to players’ ever-increasing workload without regard to their physical well-being. In order to seize this additional calendar territory, FIFA had to commit historic amounts of prize money to secure club and player participation.

“As a result, MLS will receive an unprecedented financial windfall. Despite this windfall, the league has refused to allocate a fair percentage of those funds to the players themselves.

“For months, the players have privately and respectfully invited the league to discuss bonus terms, yet MLS has failed to bring forward a reasonable proposal.

“Instead of recognizing the players who have brought MLS to the global stage, the league – which routinely asks the PA to deviate from the CBA – is clinging to an out-of-date CBA provision and ignoring longstanding international standards on what players typically receive from FIFA prize money in global competitions.

“It is the players who make the game possible. It is the players who are lifting MLS up on the global stage. They expect to be treated fairly and with respect.”

Who Do Sounders Face At The Club World Cup?

The Sounders have been allocated a position in Group B for the tournament. Alongside them are Brazilian giants Botafogo, Atletico Madrid and recently crowned Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain.

Their campaign gets underway against Botafogo in Seattle on June 15. Matches against Atleti and PSG follow, with all three group fixtures being played at their home venue.

Inter Miami and Los Angeles FC will also take part in the tournament as MLS representatives.

Lionel Messi and co. play the opening match of the tournament against Al Ahly on Saturday, June 14. LAFC’s campaign, meanwhile, kickstarts against Premier League side Chelsea on Monday, June 16.