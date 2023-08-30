College Football Picks

College football is back, and as the bright stadium lights pierce through the dusky skies, fans are brimming with anticipation. The SEC is widely regarded as the premier conference in college football, and as week 1 approaches, all eyes are focused on the big programs like Georgia and Alabama. How will these schools perform in week one? Here, we try to figure that out. Join us for a look at the odds, spreads, and lines as we offer up our predictions with our best bets for Week 1 of SEC football.

Can Georgia go on to a three-peat? Can Alabama bounce back after a disappointing year? Are LSU ready to challenge for a College Football Playoff spot? We don’t quite have the definitive answers to these yet, but we can take a look at Week One and figure out who the oddsmakers rate, as we dive into the spreads, lines, totals and odds for this week’s SEC games.

SEC Football Betting Odds – Week 1

Thursday, August 31

Saturday, September 2

Monday, September 4

Best Bets and Predictions for SEC Week 1 Football

SEC Football Best Bet 1: Massachusetts +35 (-110) vs. Auburn

Massachusetts, fondly known as UMass, made an impression in week 0. Forget the UMass of yesteryears, this new squad has a lot to offer. At the helm is Taisun Phommachanh, an ex-Clemson quarterback from 2019-2021. His dual threat ability was evident when he rushed for 96 yards and clinched a touchdown against New Mexico State.

With such talent, UMass stands a chance to remain competitive throughout the game. But what makes this match-up even more intriguing? Auburn’s fresh coaching leadership under Hugh Freeze. With little knowledge of how this team will perform under Freeze, the uncertainty provides a perfect opportunity to challenge them right off the bat.

Back UMass +35 @ -110 with BetOnline now

SEC Football Best Bet 2: Middle Tennessee State +39 (-110) vs. Alabama

Big spreads early in the season can be a gamble. And even though Alabama is, well, Alabama, there are compelling reasons to be wary. Tommy Rees, the new offensive coordinator, though backed by the legendary Nick Saban, might be the chink in their armor.

He was a mediocre OC, at best, during his tenure at Notre Dame. With the exit of Bryce Young, the star who recently got picked first in the NFL draft, and Bill O’Brien moving to the New England Patriots, there’s a shift in the Crimson Tide dynamics.

While not much is commonly known about the Middle Tennessee State team, Rees’s strategy, which reportedly leans more towards running the ball, could mean that Alabama may end up playing the clock, potentially missing the mark in Week 1. Our prediction is Middle Tennessee stays within 39 of the Crimson Tide.

Back MTSU +39 @ -110 with BetOnline now

SEC Football Best Bet 3: LSU v FSU: Under 56 (-115)

When LSU clashes with FSU, it promises to be an electrifying contest. Both teams boasted solid defenses last season, but there’s something else that also intrigues us, not just with this game, but for every game: the clock no longer stops after first downs. This could potentially subtract about eight plays from each game, which in theory should lead to lower totals this season.

While both FSU’s Jordan Travis and LSU’s Jayden Daniels have a knack for those perfect throws, in this game, the defenses and the ever-ticking clock might steal the spotlight.

Back Under 56 @ -115 with BetOnline now

David Evans

David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined The Sports Daily in 2022. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on esteemed platforms like American Betting Experts and Betting Pro.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
