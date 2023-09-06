Week 1 of college football is in the books, and we now know a little more about each contender and pretender. With a little bit more of the puzzle complete, we’re gearing up for a thrilling Week 2 in the SEC. Now, as teams have shaken off their pre-season jitters and start to find their groove, we anticipate even more drama and intensity. Dive into our analysis of the most anticipated matchups, the odds to keep an eye on, our best bets, and picks and predictions for Week 2 of SEC football.

Week 1 was a mixed bag for the SEC. Georgia and Alabama, the two highest-ranked teams in the conference, lived up to expectations with convincing wins. On the other hand, it was a disappointing week for LSU, who lost to Florida State as slight favorites.

Week 2 is not quite a clean slate, but teams get another chance to impress, and there are some huge college football encounters including the third-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide taking on the the #11 Texas Longhorns in Tuscaloosa.

Let’s take a look at the odds, and our best bets and predictions for Week 2 of SEC football.

Vanderbilt @ Wake Forest

11:00 AM – ACCN

Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium, Winston-Salem, NC

Ball State @ 1 Georgia

12:00 PM – SECN

Sanford Stadium, Athens, GA

Eastern Kentucky @ Kentucky

3:00 PM – ESPN+ | SECN+

Kroger Field, Lexington, KY

20 Ole Miss @ 24 Tulane

3:30 PM – ESPN2

Yulman Stadium, New Orleans, LA

23 Texas A&M @ Miami

3:30 PM – ABC

Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL

Kent State @ Arkansas

4:00 PM – SECN

Razorback Stadium, Fayetteville, AR

Austin Peay @ 9 Tennessee

5:00 PM – ESPN+ | SECN+

Neyland Stadium, Knoxville, TN

11 Texas @ 3 Alabama

7:00 PM – ESPN

Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa, AL

Middle Tennessee @ Missouri

7:00 PM – ESPN+ | SECN+

Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field, Columbia, MO

Grambling @ 14 LSU

7:30 PM – ESPN+ | SECN+

Tiger Stadium (LA), Baton Rouge, LA

McNeese @ Florida

7:30 PM – ESPNU

Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Gainesville, FL

Arizona @ Mississippi State

7:30 PM – SECN

Davis Wade Stadium, Starkville, MS

Furman @ South Carolina

7:30 PM – ESPN+ | SECN+

Williams-Brice Stadium, Columbia, SC

Auburn @ California

10:30 PM – ESPN

California Memorial Stadium, Berkeley, CA

As the Texas Longhorns get ready to join the SEC, this game against Alabama serves as an SEC appetizer for the future.

It is possible this line shifts to 7.5 as we move through the week, and that would be ideal, but we still like Texas with just a touchdown start.

Jalen Milroe looked good last week, but that was against lowly Middle Tennessee State. Texas will provide a much sturdier test.

Texas has the talent to live with Alabama on both sides of the ball, and our concerns are still there about the mediocrity of Crimson Tide OC Tommy Rees.

Texas’ defense kept Rice to just 3.3 yards per play last week and Rees is going to have his work cut out trying to crack it in Week 2.

With Quinn Ewers at QB and Arch Manning backing up, it is arguable that Texas have two QBs better than Jalen Milroe going into this game, and we are betting on them to keep this game closer than a touchdown.

Both Miami and Texas A&M performed well on defense last week. Miami allowed just 4.1 yards per play. Meanwhile, Texas A&M were among the best in college football, allowing just 3.6 yards per play.

This is obviously a big step up for both defenses, but we’d rather bet on D than O where these teams are concerned.

Matchups on the defensive side of the ball are good, and both teams could struggle moving the ball up and down the field.

This sets up to be a grind it out slugfest, and we are more than happy with the unders on a total we believe is a little high.

We are not normally huge fans of road favorites traveling halfway across the country, but we will make an exception this week.

Our main concern for the Cal Bears here lies in the trenches on both sides of the ball. The worry is that the Auburn lines are a different class in terms of talent.

The Tigers’ defensive line should have no problem causing issues for whoever lines up at QB for Cal. With injury concerns to Sam Jackson, who could start at QB in this one after being hurt in the Bears’ opener versus North Texas, it could get ugly.

It’s the same story on offense for Auburn. They should give QB Payton Thorne all day to do whatever he wants. Auburn should outclass Cal and win this one by at least a touchdown.

