SEC football’s Week 3 beckons, and after a poor start to the season for the conference, the big dogs will be looking to bite back. Here, we take a look at what the sportsbooks think about their chances, and offer up our predictions, picks and best bets for Week 3 of SEC football.
As we steer through Week 3 of SEC Football, the echoes of Alabama’s surprise defeat to Texas and Texas A&M’s setback against Miami still linger. Both powerhouse teams are on the prowl, hungry for redemption.
In other games, number one Georgia takes on Spencer Rattler and the South Carolina Gamecocks, while LSU travels to Mississippi State looking to build on their big win versus Grambling.
With the odds laid out and predictions taking shape, it’s an opportune moment to explore the best bets and anticipate the week’s unfolding drama.
Week 3 SEC College Football Schedule
|MATCHUP
|TIME
|TV
|LOCATION
|14 LSU @ Mississippi State
|12:00 PM
|ESPN
|Davis Wade Stadium, Starkville, MS
|15 Kansas State @ Missouri
|12:00 PM
|SECN
|Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field, Columbia, MO
|South Carolina @ 1 Georgia
|3:30 PM
|CBS
|Sanford Stadium, Athens, GA
|10 Alabama @ South Florida
|3:30 PM
|ABC
|Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL
|UL Monroe @ Texas A&M
|4:00 PM
|SECN
|Kyle Field, College Station, TX
|11 Tennessee @ Florida
|7:00 PM
|ESPN
|Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Gainesville, FL
|Samford @ Auburn
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+/SECN+
|Jordan-Hare Stadium, Auburn, AL
|Vanderbilt @ UNLV
|7:00 PM
|CBSSN
|Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV
|Georgia Tech @ 17 Ole Miss
|7:30 PM
|SECN
|Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, Oxford, MS
|BYU @ Arkansas
|7:30 PM
|ESPN2
|Razorback Stadium, Fayetteville, AR
|Akron @ Kentucky
|7:30 PM
|ESPNU
|Kroger Field, Lexington, KY
*All times are listed in ET
Week 3 SEC Football Betting Odds, Lines & Spreads
Saturday, September 16
|Team
|Spread
|Odds
|Total
|Odds
|Sportsbook
|LSU (14)
|-9.5
|-110
|Over 54
|-115
|Mississippi State
|+9.5
|-110
|Under 54
|-105
|Team
|Spread
|Odds
|Total
|Odds
|Sportsbook
|Kansas State (15)
|-5
|-108
|Over 48
|-110
|Missouri
|+5
|-112
|Under 48
|-110
|Team
|Spread
|Odds
|Total
|Odds
|Sportsbook
|South Carolina
|+27.5
|-110
|Over 54
|-110
|Georgia (1)
|-27.5
|-110
|Under 54
|-110
|Team
|Spread
|Odds
|Total
|Odds
|Sportsbook
|Alabama (10)
|-32
|-115
|Over 61.5
|-105
|South Florida
|+32
|-105
|Under 61.5
|-115
|Team
|Spread
|Odds
|Total
|Odds
|Sportsbook
|UL Monroe
|+36
|-110
|Over 53.5
|-110
|Texas A&M
|-36
|-110
|Under 53.5
|-110
|Team
|Spread
|Odds
|Total
|Odds
|Sportsbook
|Tennessee (11)
|-7
|-101
|Over 59
|-110
|Florida
|+7
|-119
|Under 59
|-110
|Team
|Spread
|Odds
|Total
|Odds
|Sportsbook
|Vanderbilt
|-4
|-115
|Over 60
|-105
|UNLV
|+4
|-105
|Under 60
|-115
|Team
|Spread
|Odds
|Total
|Odds
|Sportsbook
|Georgia Tech
|+18.5
|-110
|Over 63
|-110
|Ole Miss (17)
|-18.5
|-110
|Under 63
|-110
|Team
|Spread
|Odds
|Total
|Odds
|Sportsbook
|BYU
|+7.5
|-110
|Over 47.5
|-110
|Arkansas
|-7.5
|-110
|Under 47.5
|-110
|Team
|Spread
|Odds
|Total
|Odds
|Sportsbook
|Akron
|+26.5
|-107
|Over 48.5
|-115
|Kentucky
|-26.5
|-113
|Under 48.5
|-105
*Odds correct at time of publication, but are subject to fluctuation
SEC Football Week 3 Best Bets, Picks and Predictions
SEC Football Best Bet #1 – South Carolina +27.5 vs. Texas @ -110 with BetOnline
We won’t bore you with stats or numbers on this pick. This one comes from within, the old gut feel.
Spencer Rattler loves it when the lights are shining brightest. Last season, he played his best football when he faced Clemson and Tennessee, both teams who were in College Football Playoff contention. He basically ended their CFP hopes single-handedly on prime time television.
There is not quite that much at stake at this time of year, but it’s the CBS SEC game at 3:30 p.m. and he’s facing the number-one team in college football.That should be enough for him.
Let’s write the week one loss against UNC off, because this Gamecocks team is almost certainly better than that. Shane Beamer can coach, and he will have his boys ready to go. Rattler and the Cocks will keep this closer than the spread suggests. Lock us in.
SEC Football Best Bet #2 – Vanderbilt -4 vs. UNLV @ -115 with BetOnline
Vanderbilt are not known as a college football powerhouse, but they have improved in recent years. Despite their loss to Wake Forest last week, the Commodores will likely have too much firepower for UNLV.
Vandy are averaging 5.8 yards per play on offense this season, enough to be in the top third of teams in college football. Meanwhile, UNLV gave up 8.1 yards per play last week, albeit to a very good Michigan team.
Vanderbilt QB AJ Swann, and wide receivers Will Sheppard and Jayden McGowan also have very favorable matchups against the UNLV secondary. The matchup on the offensive line is also good and could create holes for Patrick Smith, the underrated Commodores running back.
The worry for UNLV on offense is quarterback Doug Brumfield is simply not good. Vandy should run out comfortable winners here. Lock us in.
SEC Football Best Bet #3 – Tennessee vs. Florida – Under 59 @ -110 with BetOnline
The Vols and the Gators is probably the best game of the day in Week 3 of SEC football. Unfortunately, we fear it may be a bit of a damp squib.
Both teams’ best option to move the ball in this game is on the ground. Tennessee’s offensive line will have an advantage over Florida, but the secondary for the Gators is more than capable of dealing with whatever wide receiver corps the Volunteers trot out.
Much the same can be said on the other side of the ball. Florida’s wide receivers are very good, but the Vols’ cornerbacks might be even better. So again, the best option may be to move the ball on the ground and keep the clock running.
In fact, Tennessee gave up only 109 yards and Florida just 165 yards through the air in their games against FBS opponents so far this year. We will be surprised if this game turns into the air-it-out slugfest, that the total of 59 suggests. Give us the under.
