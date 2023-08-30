Football season is upon us, and the anticipation surrounding the Southeastern Conference (SEC) is reaching fever pitch. As we gear up for the games, Week 1 offers a slew of matchups that both casual viewers and die-hard fans alike can’t wait to watch. With the impending addition of Texas and Oklahoma to the conference next year, this season presents a historic flavor – the final taste of SEC in its current form. With a packed Week 1 schedule, we take a look at the games, how to watch, and of course some of the betting odds.
This year, the SEC is once again projected to be a college football powerhouse, with a few familiar giants looking to stamp their dominance, and others aiming to prove their mettle.
The Georgia Bulldogs, fresh from their back-to-back national championship conquests, have set high expectations. Last year, they showcased their dominance by beating LSU in the SEC Championship before eventually obliterating TCU to take home their second College Football Playoff National Championship in two years.
The Crimson Tide of Alabama are also in the limelight, albeit for different reasons. After last seasons struggles, they are stepping onto the field without their NFL first draft pick Bryce Young and the strategic genius of offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien.
SEC College Football Schedule Week 1
SEC Week 1 Schedule
|Date
|Away
|Home
|Game Info
|8/31 – 8:00 PM ET
|Florida
|(14) Utah
|ESPN
|8/31 – 8:00 PM ET
|South Dakota
|Missouri
|SEC Network
|9/2 – 12:00 PM ET
|Virginia
|(12) Tennessee
|ABC
|9/2 – 12:00 PM ET
|Ball State
|Kentucky
|SEC Network
|9/2 – 1:00 PM ET
|W Carolina
|Arkansas
|SEC Network+ | ESPN+
|9/2 – 2:00 PM ET
|Mercer
|(22) Ole Miss
|SEC Network+ | ESPN+
|9/2 – 3:30 PM ET
|Massachusetts
|Auburn
|ESPN
|9/2 – 4:00 PM ET
|SE Louisiana
|Mississippi St
|SEC Network
|9/2 – 6:00 PM ET
|UT Martin
|(1) Georgia
|SEC Network+ | ESPN+
|9/2 – 7:00 PM ET
|New Mexico
|(23) Texas A&M
|ESPN
|9/2 – 7:00 PM ET
|Alabama A&M
|Vanderbilt
|SEC Network+ | ESPN+
|9/2 – 7:30 PM ET
|MTSU
|(4) Alabama
|SEC Network
|9/2 – 7:30 PM ET
|(21) North Carolina
|South Carolina
|ABC
|9/3 – 7:30 PM ET
|(5) LSU
|(8) Florida St
|ABC
The highlight of this week is the makeshift Monday Night Football game between LSU and FSU, which will be aired on ABC. LSU comes into the game ranked fifth, while the Seminoles are also in the top-10 at number eight. It’s a battle of two schools with a couple of ultra talented quarterbacks and very good defenses.
Whether LSU’s Jayden Daniels or FSU’s Travis Jordan emerge victorious, they will be in an excellent spot to rise up the rankings and make their way to a College Football Playoff spot.
SEC Week 1 Betting Lines & Odds
Thursday, August 31
- Florida vs (14) Utah
- Florida: Spread: +6½ (-107)
- Utah: Spread: -6½ (-113)
- Over/Under: 45 | Over (-110) | Under (-110)
Saturday, September 2
- Virginia vs (12) Tennessee
- Virginia: Spread: +28 (-112)
- Tennessee: Spread: -28 (-108)
- Over/Under: 55½ | Over (-110) | Under (-110)
- Ball State vs Kentucky
- Ball State: Spread: +25½ (-110)
- Kentucky: Spread: -25½ (-110)
- Over/Under: 49½ | Over (-115) | Under (-105)
- Massachusetts vs Auburn
- Massachusetts: Spread: +35 (-110)
- Auburn: Spread: -35 (-110)
- Over/Under: 51½ | Over (-105) | Under (-115)
- New Mexico vs (23) Texas A&M
- New Mexico: Spread: +38 (-110)
- Texas A&M: Spread: -38 (-110)
- Over/Under: 49 | Over (-110) | Under (-110)
- MTSU vs (4) Alabama
- MTSU: Spread: +39 (-110)
- Alabama: Spread: -39 (-110)
- Over/Under: 51½ | Over (-107) | Under (-113)
- (21) North Carolina vs South Carolina
- North Carolina: Spread: -2½ (-111)
- South Carolina: Spread: +2½ (-109)
- Over/Under: 64 | Over (-110) | Under (-110)
Monday, September 4
- (5) LSU vs (8) Florida St
- LSU: Spread: -2½ (-112)
- Florida State: Spread: +2½ (-108)
- Over/Under: 56 | Over (-105) | Under (-115)
The two best games of the week come on Sunday and Monday evenings on ABC. The North Carolina Tar Heels travel to Columbia to take on the Gamecocks of South Carolina. The Heels will go in as 2.5-point favorites, with a total of 64. The oddsmakers appear to be expecting this to be a shootout, and we can’t disagree. Both QBs can sling it and make plays while their defenses have been leaky over the past couple of seasons.
In the main event, LSU travels to Tallahassee to take on FSU. The Tigers are favored by 2.5 and there total points line stands at 56. LSU will be seeking revenge after last season’s defeat to FSU. We could be in for a treat when these two teams take to the field. It will be the signal that college football is back and hopefully, we get reminded of why we all love it so much!
Odds to Win SEC Conference 2023
|Team
|Odds
|Georgia
|–125
|Alabama
|+275
|LSU
|+450
|Texas A&M
|+1400
|Tennessee
|+1600
|Mississippi
|+4000
|Auburn
|+4000
|Florida
|+8000
|Arkansas
|+8000
|South Carolina
|+8000
|Kentucky
|+8000
|Vanderbilt
|+10000
|Missouri
|+10000
|Mississippi State
|+12500
It should come as no surprise to anyone that Georgia lead the way where the odds on the SEC Championship Winner are concerned. We believe that Alabama may be a little short of the odds that would we want here, which leaves value elsewhere. LSU could be excellent value if Jayden Daniels stays healthy.
Our longshot pick is South Carolina at 80/1. Spencer Rattler ended last year on fire, ending the CFP hopes of the high-flying Tennessee Volunteers before ending the hopes of arch rivals Clemson too. If he can take another step forward and live up to the high school hype, the Gamecocks could have a real one and surprise a lot of people.
