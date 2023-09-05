College football season is back and in full swing. With Week 2 of the SEC football schedule upon us, it’s time to delve into the matchups, understand the betting odds, point spreads, and figure out where you might want to lay your money. Let’s dive into it.

After a week that saw seismic shifts in rankings and some unexpected results, Week 2 promises to bring even more action, and possibly a few upsets. Here is a glimpse of what’s to come as we dive into the Week 2 SEC schedule, odds, and spreads.

Week 2 SEC Football Schedule 2023

Vanderbilt @ Wake Forest

11:00 AM – ACCN

Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium, Winston-Salem, NC

Ball State @ 1 Georgia

12:00 PM – SECN

Sanford Stadium, Athens, GA

Eastern Kentucky @ Kentucky

3:00 PM – ESPN+ | SECN+

Kroger Field, Lexington, KY

20 Ole Miss @ 24 Tulane

3:30 PM – ESPN2

Yulman Stadium, New Orleans, LA

23 Texas A&M @ Miami

3:30 PM – ABC

Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL

Kent State @ Arkansas

4:00 PM – SECN

Razorback Stadium, Fayetteville, AR

Austin Peay @ 9 Tennessee

5:00 PM – ESPN+ | SECN+

Neyland Stadium, Knoxville, TN

11 Texas @ 3 Alabama

7:00 PM – ESPN

Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa, AL

Middle Tennessee @ Missouri

7:00 PM – ESPN+ | SECN+

Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field, Columbia, MO

Grambling @ 14 LSU

7:30 PM – ESPN+ | SECN+

Tiger Stadium (LA), Baton Rouge, LA

McNeese @ Florida

7:30 PM – ESPNU

Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Gainesville, FL

Arizona @ Mississippi State

7:30 PM – SECN

Davis Wade Stadium, Starkville, MS

Furman @ South Carolina

7:30 PM – ESPN+ | SECN+

Williams-Brice Stadium, Columbia, SC

Auburn @ California

10:30 PM – ESPN

California Memorial Stadium, Berkeley, CA

The college football schedule this week promises thrilling action and intense rivalries. One of the most anticipated games will be taking place in Tuscaloosa, where the #11 ranked Texas Longhorns will go head-to-head against the #3 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide.

Adding to the excitement, #20 ranked Ole Miss is set to face off against the #24 ranked Tulane in what promises to be a gripping top-25 matchup. Fans will also be eager to watch the top team in the nation, Georgia Bulldogs, as they compete against Ball State in a noon game.

Lastly, in a game that’s bound to attract a nationwide audience on ABC, Texas A&M Aggies will be making their way to Miami, trying to regain their form against the Hurricanes.

Week 2 SEC Betting Odds, Spreads, Lines & Totals

The betting landscape for this week’s games hints at some clear favorites and potential nail-biters. Alabama, with their new quarterback Jalen Milroe — who recently took the reins from the #1 NFL draft pick Bryce Young — are predicted to be touchdown favorites against Texas.

However, Texas’ QB Quinn Ewers isn’t one to be underestimated, having showcased his skills in the Longhorns’ triumphant 37-10 opener against Rice. Ewers might be feeling the heat with competition from 2023’s #1 recruit Arch Manning, but if he continues to deliver stellar performances, he might just silence the doubters.

Elsewhere, Ole Miss, despite traveling to Tulane, is expected to be touchdown favorites. It is projected as a high-scoring game, as sportsbooks set the expected total score at a whopping 64.5 points.

Lastly, the Texas A&M Aggies, despite their less than stellar season last year, are touted as 4.5 point favorites against a Miami team that’s a shadow of its former glory. The Aggies will be keen to keep their top-25 ranking intact with a convincing win.

