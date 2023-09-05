College Football

SEC Football Schedule: Point Spreads, and Betting Lines for Week 2

Author image
David Evans
Sports Editor
4 min read
quinn ewers v alabama

College football season is back and in full swing. With Week 2 of the SEC football schedule upon us, it’s time to delve into the matchups, understand the betting odds, point spreads, and figure out where you might want to lay your money. Let’s dive into it.

After a week that saw seismic shifts in rankings and some unexpected results, Week 2 promises to bring even more action, and possibly a few upsets. Here is a glimpse of what’s to come as we dive into the Week 2 SEC schedule, odds, and spreads.

Week 2 SEC Football Schedule 2023

Vanderbilt @ Wake Forest
11:00 AM – ACCN
Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium, Winston-Salem, NC

Ball State @ 1 Georgia
12:00 PM – SECN
Sanford Stadium, Athens, GA

Eastern Kentucky @ Kentucky
3:00 PM – ESPN+ | SECN+
Kroger Field, Lexington, KY

20 Ole Miss @ 24 Tulane
3:30 PM – ESPN2
Yulman Stadium, New Orleans, LA

23 Texas A&M @ Miami
3:30 PM – ABC
Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL

Kent State @ Arkansas
4:00 PM – SECN
Razorback Stadium, Fayetteville, AR

Austin Peay @ 9 Tennessee
5:00 PM – ESPN+ | SECN+
Neyland Stadium, Knoxville, TN

11 Texas @ 3 Alabama
7:00 PM – ESPN
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa, AL

Middle Tennessee @ Missouri
7:00 PM – ESPN+ | SECN+
Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field, Columbia, MO

Grambling @ 14 LSU
7:30 PM – ESPN+ | SECN+
Tiger Stadium (LA), Baton Rouge, LA

McNeese @ Florida
7:30 PM – ESPNU
Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Gainesville, FL

Arizona @ Mississippi State
7:30 PM – SECN
Davis Wade Stadium, Starkville, MS

Furman @ South Carolina
7:30 PM – ESPN+ | SECN+
Williams-Brice Stadium, Columbia, SC

Auburn @ California
10:30 PM – ESPN
California Memorial Stadium, Berkeley, CA

The college football schedule this week promises thrilling action and intense rivalries. One of the most anticipated games will be taking place in Tuscaloosa, where the #11 ranked Texas Longhorns will go head-to-head against the #3 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide.

Adding to the excitement, #20 ranked Ole Miss is set to face off against the #24 ranked Tulane in what promises to be a gripping top-25 matchup. Fans will also be eager to watch the top team in the nation, Georgia Bulldogs, as they compete against Ball State in a noon game.

Lastly, in a game that’s bound to attract a nationwide audience on ABC, Texas A&M Aggies will be making their way to Miami, trying to regain their form against the Hurricanes.

Week 2 SEC Betting Odds, Spreads, Lines & Totals

The betting landscape for this week’s games hints at some clear favorites and potential nail-biters. Alabama, with their new quarterback Jalen Milroe — who recently took the reins from the #1 NFL draft pick Bryce Young — are predicted to be touchdown favorites against Texas.

However, Texas’ QB Quinn Ewers isn’t one to be underestimated, having showcased his skills in the Longhorns’ triumphant 37-10 opener against Rice. Ewers might be feeling the heat with competition from 2023’s #1 recruit Arch Manning, but if he continues to deliver stellar performances, he might just silence the doubters.

Elsewhere, Ole Miss, despite traveling to Tulane, is expected to be touchdown favorites. It is projected as a high-scoring game, as sportsbooks set the expected total score at a whopping 64.5 points.

Lastly, the Texas A&M Aggies, despite their less than stellar season last year, are touted as 4.5 point favorites against a Miami team that’s a shadow of its former glory. The Aggies will be keen to keep their top-25 ranking intact with a convincing win.

College Football Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
College Football College Football News and Rumors NCAAF
Author image
David Evans

David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined The Sports Daily in 2022. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on several esteemed sports betting websites.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
David Evans

