The SEC football calendar moves into its third week, marking a pivotal moment for teams across the conference. With every touchdown, tackle, and turnover, reputations are built, and legacies are secured. As the matchups unfold, fans and bettors alike turn their attention to the SEC schedule and the intricate world of point spreads. Join us as we take a look at the Week 3 SEC football schedule, spreads and betting lines.

College football is as unpredictable as it is exhilarating. This week, the football gods have laid out a schedule that sees teams on a quest to redefine their season after stumbling blocks, while others attempt to defend their honor and rankings. With that being said, let’s take a look at this week’s SEC schedule.

Best SEC Football Betting Sites in 2023

SEC Football Week 3 Schedule

The Crimson Tide of Alabama are poised to recover from their recent stumble against Texas as they match up with South Florida. Texas A&M, equally looking to bounce back, sets sights on UL Monroe.

Meanwhile, the eagerly anticipated clash of the week belongs to ninth-ranked Tennessee and Florida. As the Volunteers journey to Gainesville, the SEC realm braces for a battle of wills.

Elsewhere, #14 LSU squares off against Mississippi State, while South Carolina, fresh off a reassuring win against Furman, confronts the daunting challenge of facing the country’s top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs.

MATCHUP TIME TV LOCATION 14 LSU @ Mississippi State 12:00 PM ESPN Davis Wade Stadium, Starkville, MS 15 Kansas State @ Missouri 12:00 PM SECN Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field, Columbia, MO South Carolina @ 1 Georgia 3:30 PM CBS Sanford Stadium, Athens, GA 10 Alabama @ South Florida 3:30 PM ABC Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL UL Monroe @ Texas A&M 4:00 PM SECN Kyle Field, College Station, TX 11 Tennessee @ Florida 7:00 PM ESPN Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Gainesville, FL Samford @ Auburn 7:00 PM ESPN+/SECN+ Jordan-Hare Stadium, Auburn, AL Vanderbilt @ UNLV 7:00 PM CBSSN Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV Georgia Tech @ 17 Ole Miss 7:30 PM SECN Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, Oxford, MS BYU @ Arkansas 7:30 PM ESPN2 Razorback Stadium, Fayetteville, AR Akron @ Kentucky 7:30 PM ESPNU Kroger Field, Lexington, KY

*All times are listed in ET

SEC Football Week 3 Betting Odds, Lines & Spreads

In betting circles, Alabama emerges as 32-pt favorites, showcasing the confidence of sportsbooks in their rebound capability. Texas A&M receives similar optimism as 36-point favorites against UL Monroe after their tough loss to Miami.

The Tennessee vs. Florida contest is finely poised, with the Vols entering as touchdown favorites, and with LSU vs. Mississippi will be one of the top betting heats of the week.

But it’s South Carolina’s matchup against the number-one ranked UGA that perhaps is the most intriguing. The Gamecocks enter as 27.5 point underdogs, and the streaky Spencer Rattler will be looking to put the Bulldogs on Upset Alert.



Rattler was incredible in big games at the end of last year. He ended the College Football Playoff hopes of Clemson and Tennessee in consecutive weeks. When the lights shine brightest, he turns up, but Bulldogs fans will be hoping that their ultra-talented squad has more than enough to keep the Gamecocks QB quiet.

Saturday, September 16

Team Spread Odds Total Odds Sportsbook LSU (14) -9.5 -110 Over 54 -115 Mississippi State +9.5 -110 Under 54 -105

Team Spread Odds Total Odds Sportsbook Kansas State (15) -5 -108 Over 48 -110 Missouri +5 -112 Under 48 -110

Team Spread Odds Total Odds Sportsbook South Carolina +27.5 -110 Over 54 -110 Georgia (1) -27.5 -110 Under 54 -110

Team Spread Odds Total Odds Sportsbook Alabama (10) -32 -115 Over 61.5 -105 South Florida +32 -105 Under 61.5 -115

Team Spread Odds Total Odds Sportsbook UL Monroe +36 -110 Over 53.5 -110 Texas A&M -36 -110 Under 53.5 -110

Team Spread Odds Total Odds Sportsbook Tennessee (11) -7 -101 Over 59 -110 Florida +7 -119 Under 59 -110

Team Spread Odds Total Odds Sportsbook Vanderbilt -4 -115 Over 60 -105 UNLV +4 -105 Under 60 -115

Team Spread Odds Total Odds Sportsbook Georgia Tech +18.5 -110 Over 63 -110 Ole Miss (17) -18.5 -110 Under 63 -110

Team Spread Odds Total Odds Sportsbook BYU +7.5 -110 Over 47.5 -110 Arkansas -7.5 -110 Under 47.5 -110

Team Spread Odds Total Odds Sportsbook Akron +26.5 -107 Over 48.5 -115 Kentucky -26.5 -113 Under 48.5 -105

*Odds correct at time of publication, but are subject to fluctuation

College Football Betting Guides 2023