The SEC football calendar moves into its third week, marking a pivotal moment for teams across the conference. With every touchdown, tackle, and turnover, reputations are built, and legacies are secured. As the matchups unfold, fans and bettors alike turn their attention to the SEC schedule and the intricate world of point spreads. Join us as we take a look at the Week 3 SEC football schedule, spreads and betting lines.
College football is as unpredictable as it is exhilarating. This week, the football gods have laid out a schedule that sees teams on a quest to redefine their season after stumbling blocks, while others attempt to defend their honor and rankings. With that being said, let’s take a look at this week’s SEC schedule.
Best SEC Football Betting Sites in 2023
|1.
|
$1000 Welcome Bonus For Sports
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
|2.
|
100% Up To $500 Welcome Bonus
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
|3.
|
$750 Sports Betting Offer
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
|4.
|
150% Sign Up Bonus Up To $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
|5.
|
50% Welcome Deposit Bonus Up To $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
|6.
|
Up to $2,500 deposit match
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer Now
|7.
|
50% deposit match up to $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer Now
|8.
|
125% Bonus Up to $1000 In Free Bets
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer Now
SEC Football Week 3 Schedule
The Crimson Tide of Alabama are poised to recover from their recent stumble against Texas as they match up with South Florida. Texas A&M, equally looking to bounce back, sets sights on UL Monroe.
Meanwhile, the eagerly anticipated clash of the week belongs to ninth-ranked Tennessee and Florida. As the Volunteers journey to Gainesville, the SEC realm braces for a battle of wills.
Elsewhere, #14 LSU squares off against Mississippi State, while South Carolina, fresh off a reassuring win against Furman, confronts the daunting challenge of facing the country’s top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs.
|MATCHUP
|TIME
|TV
|LOCATION
|14 LSU @ Mississippi State
|12:00 PM
|ESPN
|Davis Wade Stadium, Starkville, MS
|15 Kansas State @ Missouri
|12:00 PM
|SECN
|Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field, Columbia, MO
|South Carolina @ 1 Georgia
|3:30 PM
|CBS
|Sanford Stadium, Athens, GA
|10 Alabama @ South Florida
|3:30 PM
|ABC
|Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL
|UL Monroe @ Texas A&M
|4:00 PM
|SECN
|Kyle Field, College Station, TX
|11 Tennessee @ Florida
|7:00 PM
|ESPN
|Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Gainesville, FL
|Samford @ Auburn
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+/SECN+
|Jordan-Hare Stadium, Auburn, AL
|Vanderbilt @ UNLV
|7:00 PM
|CBSSN
|Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV
|Georgia Tech @ 17 Ole Miss
|7:30 PM
|SECN
|Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, Oxford, MS
|BYU @ Arkansas
|7:30 PM
|ESPN2
|Razorback Stadium, Fayetteville, AR
|Akron @ Kentucky
|7:30 PM
|ESPNU
|Kroger Field, Lexington, KY
*All times are listed in ET
SEC Football Week 3 Betting Odds, Lines & Spreads
In betting circles, Alabama emerges as 32-pt favorites, showcasing the confidence of sportsbooks in their rebound capability. Texas A&M receives similar optimism as 36-point favorites against UL Monroe after their tough loss to Miami.
The Tennessee vs. Florida contest is finely poised, with the Vols entering as touchdown favorites, and with LSU vs. Mississippi will be one of the top betting heats of the week.
But it’s South Carolina’s matchup against the number-one ranked UGA that perhaps is the most intriguing. The Gamecocks enter as 27.5 point underdogs, and the streaky Spencer Rattler will be looking to put the Bulldogs on Upset Alert.
Rattler was incredible in big games at the end of last year. He ended the College Football Playoff hopes of Clemson and Tennessee in consecutive weeks. When the lights shine brightest, he turns up, but Bulldogs fans will be hoping that their ultra-talented squad has more than enough to keep the Gamecocks QB quiet.
Saturday, September 16
|Team
|Spread
|Odds
|Total
|Odds
|Sportsbook
|LSU (14)
|-9.5
|-110
|Over 54
|-115
|Mississippi State
|+9.5
|-110
|Under 54
|-105
|Team
|Spread
|Odds
|Total
|Odds
|Sportsbook
|Kansas State (15)
|-5
|-108
|Over 48
|-110
|Missouri
|+5
|-112
|Under 48
|-110
|Team
|Spread
|Odds
|Total
|Odds
|Sportsbook
|South Carolina
|+27.5
|-110
|Over 54
|-110
|Georgia (1)
|-27.5
|-110
|Under 54
|-110
|Team
|Spread
|Odds
|Total
|Odds
|Sportsbook
|Alabama (10)
|-32
|-115
|Over 61.5
|-105
|South Florida
|+32
|-105
|Under 61.5
|-115
|Team
|Spread
|Odds
|Total
|Odds
|Sportsbook
|UL Monroe
|+36
|-110
|Over 53.5
|-110
|Texas A&M
|-36
|-110
|Under 53.5
|-110
|Team
|Spread
|Odds
|Total
|Odds
|Sportsbook
|Tennessee (11)
|-7
|-101
|Over 59
|-110
|Florida
|+7
|-119
|Under 59
|-110
|Team
|Spread
|Odds
|Total
|Odds
|Sportsbook
|Vanderbilt
|-4
|-115
|Over 60
|-105
|UNLV
|+4
|-105
|Under 60
|-115
|Team
|Spread
|Odds
|Total
|Odds
|Sportsbook
|Georgia Tech
|+18.5
|-110
|Over 63
|-110
|Ole Miss (17)
|-18.5
|-110
|Under 63
|-110
|Team
|Spread
|Odds
|Total
|Odds
|Sportsbook
|BYU
|+7.5
|-110
|Over 47.5
|-110
|Arkansas
|-7.5
|-110
|Under 47.5
|-110
|Team
|Spread
|Odds
|Total
|Odds
|Sportsbook
|Akron
|+26.5
|-107
|Over 48.5
|-115
|Kentucky
|-26.5
|-113
|Under 48.5
|-105
*Odds correct at time of publication, but are subject to fluctuation
College Football Betting Guides 2023
- College Football Betting Guide – Best NCAAF Sportsbooks Ranked & Reviewed.
- Free NCAAF Picks – Check out Expert College Football Picks.
- The Latest NCAAF Odds – Compare the Best College Football Odds.
- College Football Moneyline Odds Explained – Learn How To Win NCAAF Moneyline Bets.
- College Football Spreads Explained – Guide on How To Win NCAAF Spreads Bets.
- College Football Futures Odds Explained – Expert Guide on How to Win NCAAF Spread Bets.
- College Football Totals Odds Explained – Guide on How to Win College Football Totals Bets.