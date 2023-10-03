College Football

SEC Players of the Week: Jaxson Dart and Ray Davis Share Offensive Award in Week 5

Author image
David Evans
Sports Editor
5 min read
ray davis

In a week filled with on-field spectacles, the SEC Players of the Week for Week 5 were announced, showcasing the exceptional talents and performances of individuals who were instrumental in leading their teams to victory. Two offensive maestros, Jaxson Dart of Ole Miss and Ray Davis of Kentucky, shared the Co-Offensive Player of the Week award.

While Dart and Davis were two award winners on the week, plenty of other SEC college football performances were also worthy award winners. The complete list of winners for the Week 5 SEC Players of the Week are below.

Co-Offensive Player of the Week

Jaxson Dart (QB, Ole Miss)

  • Week 5 Result & Stats: vs. LSU W 55-49; 26/39, 389 yds, 4 TDs; 7 rush, 50 yds, 1 rush TD

Jaxson Dart did a number on LSU’s defense, both in the air and on the ground in Week 5. His arm orchestrated a symphony of touchdowns, ringing four times through the LSU defense, with a season-high of 389 yards.

Dart’s legs weren’t just for show either, as they sprinted through for a crucial touchdown during the dying embers of the game, earning the Rebels a crucial victory over their SEC rivals.

Ray Davis (RB, Kentucky)

  • Week 5 Result & Stats: vs. Florida W 33-14; 26 rush, 280 yds, 3 TDs; 1 rec, 9 yds, 1 TD

The turf at Kentucky bore witness to Ray Davis’s relentless sprint, cutting through the Florida defense like a hot blade through butter. Davis registered a trio of touchdowns on the ground, and accounted for on through the air as the Wildcats pounded the Gators into submission.

He notched up an impressive 280 yards rushing on just 26 attempts, the third-highest all-time for the Wildcats in a single game.

Defensive Player of the Week

Smael Mondon (ILB, Georgia)

  • Week 5 Result & Stats: at Auburn W 27-20; 11 tackles, 1 sack, 2 TFLs

The battle at Auburn saw Smael Mondon standing tall amidst the storm, shining with 11 tackles. His decisive sack and tackles for loss were the bane to Auburn’s advances, keeping the scoreboard tilted in Georgia’s favor.

Mondon’s performance was a cornerstone in keeping the Tiger’s claws sheathed, and keeping the Bulldogs undefeated season alive.

Special Teams Player of the Week

Ainias Smith (WR/PR/KR, Texas A&M)

  • Week 5 Result & Stats: vs. Arkansas W 34-22; 3 punt returns, 131 yds, 1 TD; 4 rec, 71 yds

Ainias Smith’s return to the stadium that witnessed his season cut short last year was nothing short of poetic. Smith returned three punts for a total of 131 yards, with one majestic dash to the end zone. His performance was a kaleidoscope of skills, as he also led the team in receptions.

Offensive Lineman of the Week

Jeremy Flax (OL, Kentucky)

  • Week 5 Result & Stats: vs. Florida W 33-14; Graded at 87%, 5 knockdown blocks, 0 sacks allowed

The barricade that was Jeremy Flax stood unyielding against the ferocious Florida front, his stance emblematic of Kentucky’s resolve. The offensive line helped Kentucky amass a staggering 329 rushing yards. Flax’s grading at 87 percent and 5 pancakes were enough to earn him the Week 5 SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week award.

Defensive Lineman of the Week

James Pearce Jr. (DE, Tennessee)

  • Week 5 Result & Stats: vs. South Carolina W 41-20; 3 tackles, 2 TFLs, 2 sacks, 1 QB hurry

Amidst the clamor of clashing helmets, James Pearce Jr. emerged as the harbinger of dread for South Carolina. His relentless pursuit left the Gamecocks’ offense in disarray, etching two sacks and a critical quarterback hurry that swung the momentum in Tennessee’s favor. Every snap he was on the field, the anticipation of a game-changing play lingered in the air as the Vols dispatched the Gamecocks.

Co-Freshman of the Week

Caleb Downs (S, Alabama)

  • Week 5 Result & Stats: at Mississippi State W 40-17; 13 tackles, 1 INT, 1 pass breakup

The tales of Caleb Downs’s debut season continue to burgeon as he showcased a defensive clinic against Mississippi State. He racked up 13 tackles and picked off Will Rogers as the Tide rolled in this one.

Peyton Woodring (PK, Georgia)

  • Week 5 Result & Stats: at Auburn W 27-20; 2/2 FGs, 3/3 PATs, long of 38 yds

Amidst the cacophony of the Auburn crowd, the young Peyton Woodring showcased a calm demeanor, going perfect on the week. His two field goals and three PATs helped the Bulldogs overcome Auburn in a tough environment.

Topics  
College Football College Football News and Rumors NCAAF
David Evans

David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined The Sports Daily in 2022. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on several esteemed sports betting websites.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
