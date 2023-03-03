College Basketball News and Rumors

SEC Tournament 2023 Odds, Prediction, Expert Picks

Author image
Colin Lynch
Twitter Linkedin
4 min read
i (3)

Since Kentucky was the first team in 40 years to have the National Player of the Year, AKA the John Wooden Award winner, return to campus in Oscar Tshiebwe, it’s easy to understand why many picked the Wildcats to win the SEC and even the national title. But it’s been an up-and-down season for the Cats’, who have seemingly righted the ship. They’ve been looking up in the SEC standings for most of the year. Just like everyone else, they’ve been looking up at Alabama.

Alabama was a wildcard coming into the 2023 season. A healthy Jahvon Quinerly was always going to help. But no one realized how good he would be with Nimari Burnett and Freshman phenom Brandon Miller. Miller has been sensational, and he’s played his way into the SEC Player of the Year driver’s seat and the Wooden Award conversation. This three-headed monster has Bama sitting at a dominant 16-1 currently in the SEC and 26-4 overall with one game remaining.

 

The Best Sports Betting Sites for SEC Conference Tournament 2023

$1,000 Sports Betting Offer + 2 Free Bets
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
100% Welcome Bonus, Up To $2,500
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
$1,000 in Free Bets
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
$500 Sports Betting Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
$750 Bitcoin Welcome Bonus
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer

SEC Tournament Schedule: How To Watch the Big East Tournament

  • 🏀  Tournament: SEC Tournament 2023
  • SEC Betting Favorite: Alabama -250
  • 📅 SEC Conference Tournament Start Date: March 8th, 2023
  • 🏆 SEC Championship Game: March 12th, 2023
  • 📺 TV Channel: SEC Network | ESPN
  • 🎲 SEC Tournament Favorites: Alabama -250 | Tennessee +300 | Auburn +400

 

Wednesday, March 8

No. 12 seed vs. No. 13 seed (7 p.m. ET)

No. 11 seed vs. No. 14 seed (9:30 p.m. ET)

 

Thursday, March 9

No. 8 seed vs. No. 9 seed (1 p.m. ET)

No. 5 seed vs. Game 1 winner (3 p.m. ET)

No. 7 seed vs. No. 10 seed (7 p.m. ET)

No. 6 seed vs. Game 2 winner (9 p.m. ET)

 

Friday, March 10

No. 1 seed vs. Game 3 winner (1 p.m. ET)

No. 4 seed vs. Game 4 winner (3 p.m. ET)

No. 2 seed vs. Game 5 winner (7 p.m. ET)

No. 3 seed vs. Game 6 winner (9 p.m. ET)

 

Saturday, March 11

Semifinal No. 1 (1 p.m. ET)

Semifinal No. 2 (3:00 p.m. ET)

 

Sunday, March 12

Championship Game (1 p.m. ET)

2023 SEC Tournament Odds

 

Big East Teams Big East Tournament Odds
Alabama -250 BetOnline logo
Tennessee +300 BetOnline logo
Auburn +400 BetOnline logo
Texas A&M +550 BetOnline logo
Kentucky +700 BetOnline logo
Missouri +1300 BetOnline logo
Mississippi St +1900 BetOnline logo
Arkansas +3500 BetOnline logo
Florida +5500 BetOnline logo
Georgia +6000 BetOnline logo

2023 SEC Tournament Predictions and Picks

The Favorite

Alabama has flat-out dominated the SEC this season. They currently sit at 16-1 in conference with one contest remaining with Texas A&M. The Tide are ranked #2 in the AP Top 25 poll. They are slotted 3rd nationally by KenPom with a 26.4 adjusted efficient rating. Led by the trio of Jahvon Quinerly, Nimari Burnett, and Wooden Award hopeful Brandon Miller, this Bama squad could be hoisting the National Championship trophy come early April. There is a legitimate reason why they are -250 favorites to win the SEC tournament.

The Value Play

I hate leaving Tennessee off this list as they are just about the best defensive team in the nation and lead the country in defensive efficiency rating, but there is a more valuable play on the table here. There are actually two that I like.

Let’s start with the Kentucky Wildcats at +700. The Cats started horribly, losing three of their first four in the SEC. But they have rallied and looked like they could be coming into the SEC tournament on a possible 6+ game win streak before a shocking two-point home loss to Vanderbilt derailed that. They still have one more SEC game against Arkansas before the SEC tournament. But with the returning national player of the year winner Oscar Tshiebwe and a group that led the Wildcats to finish 16th in the nation in offensive efficiency, +700 is too good of a number to pass up.

Now on to the Aggies of Texas A&M. Getting them a +550 feels like a steal. First, I’ve always loved Buzz Williams and Buzz Williams’ coached teams. They’re currently one of, if not the hottest team in the SEC. They’ve won eight of their last ten and sit at 14-3 in the conference, with a showdown with Alabama looming. That game could very well be an SEC title game preview. The Aggies know how to get to the foul line, and they make them count. They’re top 50 on both sides of the ball in efficiency rating and are deep enough to win this tournament. +550 is a great number.

The Pick

With all that being said, I just think Alabama has too much firepower. This is a team that I legitimately believe makes a Final Four run this season. While I’ll absolutely sprinkle a bit on the other plays, the pick to win the SEC tournament is the odds on favorite Alabama Crimson Tide at -250. Roll Tide.

Bet on Alabama -250 at BetOnline
Topics  
College Basketball News and Rumors Featured Story
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Colin Lynch

After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
View All Posts By Colin Lynch

Colin Lynch

Twitter Linkedin
After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
View All Posts By Colin Lynch

Related To College Basketball News and Rumors

College Basketball News and Rumors
210312PB0043_1

Big East Tournament 2023 Odds, Prediction, Expert Picks

Author image Colin Lynch  •  6h
College Basketball News and Rumors
ACC-mens-basketball-tournament
ACC Tournament 2023 Odds, Prediction, Expert Picks
Author image Colin Lynch  •  18h
College Basketball News and Rumors
antoine davis messes final 3 (1)
Horizon Tournament 2023: Detroit Mercy’s Antoine Davis Misses Final 3, Falls 3 Points Shy Of NCAA Scoring Record
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  19h
College Basketball News and Rumors
Antoine Davis number retired at UDM
Detroit Mercy’s Antoine Davis Poised to Break Pete Maravich’s NCAA Scoring Mark During Horizon League Tournament
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Mar 2 2023
College Basketball News and Rumors
selection sunday
March Madness 2023 Bracket Release Date – When is Selection Sunday?
Author image David Evans  •  Mar 1 2023
College Basketball News and Rumors
10860892
No. 2 Prospect In 2024 Class Ian Jackson Commits to North Carolina
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Feb 28 2023
College Basketball News and Rumors
Arizona State San Devils basketball team celebrate together.
NCAA Tournament Predictions: ESPN Picks Arizona State Among Last Four In
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Feb 28 2023
More News
Arrow to top