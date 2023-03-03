SEC Tournament 2023 Odds, Prediction, Expert Picks

Since Kentucky was the first team in 40 years to have the National Player of the Year, AKA the John Wooden Award winner, return to campus in Oscar Tshiebwe, it’s easy to understand why many picked the Wildcats to win the SEC and even the national title. But it’s been an up-and-down season for the Cats’, who have seemingly righted the ship. They’ve been looking up in the SEC standings for most of the year. Just like everyone else, they’ve been looking up at Alabama.

Alabama was a wildcard coming into the 2023 season. A healthy Jahvon Quinerly was always going to help. But no one realized how good he would be with Nimari Burnett and Freshman phenom Brandon Miller. Miller has been sensational, and he’s played his way into the SEC Player of the Year driver’s seat and the Wooden Award conversation. This three-headed monster has Bama sitting at a dominant 16-1 currently in the SEC and 26-4 overall with one game remaining.

Wednesday, March 8

No. 12 seed vs. No. 13 seed (7 p.m. ET)

No. 11 seed vs. No. 14 seed (9:30 p.m. ET)

Thursday, March 9

No. 8 seed vs. No. 9 seed (1 p.m. ET)

No. 5 seed vs. Game 1 winner (3 p.m. ET)

No. 7 seed vs. No. 10 seed (7 p.m. ET)

No. 6 seed vs. Game 2 winner (9 p.m. ET)

Friday, March 10

No. 1 seed vs. Game 3 winner (1 p.m. ET)

No. 4 seed vs. Game 4 winner (3 p.m. ET)

No. 2 seed vs. Game 5 winner (7 p.m. ET)

No. 3 seed vs. Game 6 winner (9 p.m. ET)

Saturday, March 11

Semifinal No. 1 (1 p.m. ET)

Semifinal No. 2 (3:00 p.m. ET)

Sunday, March 12

Championship Game (1 p.m. ET)

2023 SEC Tournament Odds

2023 SEC Tournament Predictions and Picks

The Favorite

Alabama has flat-out dominated the SEC this season. They currently sit at 16-1 in conference with one contest remaining with Texas A&M. The Tide are ranked #2 in the AP Top 25 poll. They are slotted 3rd nationally by KenPom with a 26.4 adjusted efficient rating. Led by the trio of Jahvon Quinerly, Nimari Burnett, and Wooden Award hopeful Brandon Miller, this Bama squad could be hoisting the National Championship trophy come early April. There is a legitimate reason why they are -250 favorites to win the SEC tournament.

The Value Play

I hate leaving Tennessee off this list as they are just about the best defensive team in the nation and lead the country in defensive efficiency rating, but there is a more valuable play on the table here. There are actually two that I like.

Let’s start with the Kentucky Wildcats at +700. The Cats started horribly, losing three of their first four in the SEC. But they have rallied and looked like they could be coming into the SEC tournament on a possible 6+ game win streak before a shocking two-point home loss to Vanderbilt derailed that. They still have one more SEC game against Arkansas before the SEC tournament. But with the returning national player of the year winner Oscar Tshiebwe and a group that led the Wildcats to finish 16th in the nation in offensive efficiency, +700 is too good of a number to pass up.

Now on to the Aggies of Texas A&M. Getting them a +550 feels like a steal. First, I’ve always loved Buzz Williams and Buzz Williams’ coached teams. They’re currently one of, if not the hottest team in the SEC. They’ve won eight of their last ten and sit at 14-3 in the conference, with a showdown with Alabama looming. That game could very well be an SEC title game preview. The Aggies know how to get to the foul line, and they make them count. They’re top 50 on both sides of the ball in efficiency rating and are deep enough to win this tournament. +550 is a great number.

The Pick

With all that being said, I just think Alabama has too much firepower. This is a team that I legitimately believe makes a Final Four run this season. While I’ll absolutely sprinkle a bit on the other plays, the pick to win the SEC tournament is the odds on favorite Alabama Crimson Tide at -250. Roll Tide.