Second Round Live Updates 2025 British Open

Here are the live updates of the 2025 British Open from Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland….

8:47 AM ET–Here is the current leaderboard: 1) Brian Harman–USA -7 2) Harris English–USA -6 3) Rasmus Hjogaard–DEN, Haotong Li–CHN, Tyrrell Hatton–ENG, Robert McIntyre–SCO -5, 7) Matt Fitzpatrick–ENG -4….

8:52 AM ET–Of the two players in contention are two major champions…Harman won the 2023 British Open and Fitzpatrick won the 2022 United States Open….

9:04 AM ET–Harris English bogeys the 12th hole, which has been one of the easiest holes in the tournament to date….a very surprising six indeed….drops to -5…

9:07 AM ET–Tony Finau eagles the 12th and improves to -4 and three back of Harman…

9:19 AM ET–England’s Matthew Jordan birdies the second hole and improves to -4…

9:19 AM ET–Li birdies the fifth and improves to -6…

9:30 AM ET–McIntyre bogeys the 16th hole and drops to -4…

9:36 AM ET–Li birdies the sixth after a fantastic tee shot and improves to -7….

9:39 AM ET–Fitzpatrick birdies the first hole and is at -5…

9:51 AM ET–Jordan birdies the fourth and improves to -5…

9:52 AM ET–Harman birdies the 18th hole and finishes his round at -8…current leaderboard: 1) Harman -8, 2) Li -7, 3) English, MacIntyre, Hojgaard, Hatton, Fitzpatrick, Jordan -5…

9:56 AM ET–English bogeys the 15th hole and drops to -4…

10:04 AM ET–two-time US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau finishes his second round with a score of six-under-par 65…this came after he was horrible on Thursday with a score of seven-over-par 78…DeChambeau is at +1…

10:23 AM ET–Jordan bogeys the sixth and drops to -4…

10:24 AM ET–Rain coming down hard in Royal Portrush…

10:31 AM ET–Fitzpatrick birdies the fourth…all alone in third place at -6…

10:42 AM ET–Harris in the clubhouse at -5…

10:46 AM ET–Li birdies the 10th hole and improves to -8…now tied with Harman for the lead….

11:05 AM ET–Fitzpatrick bogeys the fifth and drops to -5….