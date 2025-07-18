Golf News and Rumors

Second Round Live Updates 2025 British Open

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Brian Harman Earnings Reach Career-Best Mark In 2023 After British Open Win

Here are the live updates of the 2025 British Open from Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland….

8:47 AM ET–Here is the current leaderboard: 1) Brian Harman–USA -7 2) Harris English–USA -6 3) Rasmus Hjogaard–DEN, Haotong Li–CHN, Tyrrell Hatton–ENG, Robert McIntyre–SCO -5, 7) Matt Fitzpatrick–ENG -4….

8:52 AM ET–Of the two players in contention are two major champions…Harman won the 2023 British Open and Fitzpatrick won the 2022 United States Open….

9:04 AM ET–Harris English bogeys the 12th hole, which has been one of the easiest holes in the tournament to date….a very surprising six indeed….drops to -5…

9:07 AM ET–Tony Finau eagles the 12th and improves to -4 and three back of Harman…

9:19 AM ET–England’s Matthew Jordan birdies the second hole and improves to -4…

9:19 AM ET–Li birdies the fifth and improves to -6…

9:30 AM ET–McIntyre bogeys the 16th hole and drops to -4…

9:36 AM ET–Li birdies the sixth after a fantastic tee shot and improves to -7….

9:39 AM ET–Fitzpatrick birdies the first hole and is at -5…

9:51 AM ET–Jordan birdies the fourth and improves to -5…

9:52 AM ET–Harman birdies the 18th hole and finishes his round at -8…current leaderboard: 1) Harman -8, 2) Li -7, 3) English, MacIntyre, Hojgaard, Hatton, Fitzpatrick, Jordan -5…

9:56 AM ET–English bogeys the 15th hole and drops to -4…

10:04 AM ET–two-time US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau finishes his second round with a score of six-under-par 65…this came after he was horrible on Thursday with a score of seven-over-par 78…DeChambeau is at +1…

10:23 AM ET–Jordan bogeys the sixth and drops to -4…

10:24 AM ET–Rain coming down hard in Royal Portrush…

10:31 AM ET–Fitzpatrick birdies the fourth…all alone in third place at -6…

10:42 AM ET–Harris in the clubhouse at -5…

10:46 AM ET–Li birdies the 10th hole and improves to -8…now tied with Harman for the lead….

11:05 AM ET–Fitzpatrick bogeys the fifth and drops to -5….

Topics  
Golf News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To Golf News and Rumors

Golf News and Rumors
PGA: The Open Championship - Final Round

First Round Live Updates 2025 British Open

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  19h
Golf News and Rumors
Rory McIlroy Steps Down From PGA Tour Policy Board
2025 British Open Preview
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jul 16 2025
Golf News and Rumors
USATSI_26329088_168396541_lowres-2
X reacts to Grace Kim winning the 2025 Evian Championship
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jul 14 2025
Golf News and Rumors
USATSI_22955648_168396541_lowres-2
Five storylines heading into 2025 Evian Championship
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jul 9 2025
Golf News and Rumors
USATSI_26511312_168396541_lowres-2
Minjee Lee wins toughest test in women’s golf this season
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jun 23 2025
Golf News and Rumors
LPGA: KPMG Women's PGA Championship - Final Round
Five storylines heading into 2025 Women’s PGA Championship
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jun 19 2025
Golf News and Rumors
USATSI_26439550_168396541_lowres-2
Live updates fourth round of 2025 United States Open
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jun 15 2025
More News
Arrow to top