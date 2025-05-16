Second round live updates of 2025 PGA Championship

The second round of the 2025 PGA Championship is now underway from the Quail Hollow Golf Club in Charlotte, North Carolina. The first round leader is Venezuela’s Jhonattan Vegas, who finished Thursday at -7.

Here are the live updates:

12:02 PM ET– leaderboard– 1) Vegas -7 2) Americans Max Homa, J.J. Spaun, Ryan Gerard, England’s Aaron Rai and France’s Matthieu Pavon -5, 7) Americans Michael Thobjornsen and Alex Smalley, England’s Luke Donald, Germany’s Stephan Jaeger and New Zealand’s Ryan Fox at -4…

12:04 PM ET–Vegas birdies the 10th hole to improve to -8…

12:08 PM ET–Thobjornsen birdies the 12th to improve to -5….

12:10 PM ET–Homa goes into the rough on nine…having a brilliant round to date…started at +2 and finished at -5..Homa’s second round includes an eagle on the 14th hole, when he almost made an albatross…

12:16 PM ET–Pavon birdies the 14th to improve to -6…

12:22 PM ET–Homa finishes second round score of seven-under-par 64…

12:43 PM ET–Thobjornsen birdies the 14th hole to improve to -6…

12:46 PM ET–Vegas birdies the 13th to improve to -9…

12:50 PM ET–Aaron Rai double bogeys the 16th after hitting a tree with his approach shot….

1:13 PM ET–Vegas birdies the 14th and improves to -10…

1:23 PM ET–Vegas hits the ball into the rough with his intermediate shot on the 15th hole…

1:33 PM ET–Thobjorsen bogeys the 16th and drops to -5…

1:34 PM ET–Matthieu Pavon of France in the clubhouse at -6…

1:59 PM ET–Vegas’s tee shot on the 17th hole hits a rake in the rough and gives him a birdie opportunity…

2:09 PM ET–Vegas pars the 17th hole to remain at -10…comfortable four stroke lead over Pavon…

2:38 PM ET–Vegas misses a short putt on the 18th hole…finishes with a double bogey and ends at -8…has a two stroke lead on Pavon, and a three stroke lead on Americans Max Homa and Ryan Gerard, England’s Luke Donald and Japan’s Ryo Hisatsune….

2:43 PM ET–Hisatsune birdies the 15th hole to improve to -6…

2:43 PM ET–Smalley birdies the seventh to improve to -5…

3:03 PM ET–Smalley birdies the eighth to improve to -6…two strokes back of Vegas…