Secret Oath Odds For The Preakness Stakes | Odds On Secret Oath

Secret Oath  is one of the leading fancies for the 2022 Preakness Stakes after winning the Kentucky Oaks earlier this month at Churchill Downs. This D. Wayne Lukas-trained 3 year-old filly is now set to race against the boys in the Peakness Stakes on Saturday 21st May – she’ll be looking to become only the seventh filly to win the Preakness Stakes. You can back Secret Oath at odds of 4/1 with BetOnline (just click the link below)

Secret Oath Profile

  • Age: 3 year-old filly
  • Trainer: D. Wayne Lukas
  • Jockey: Luis Saez
  • Runs: 7
  • Wins: 5

Did You Know? ALL of the last 10 Preakness Stakes winners had raced in the last 6 weeks, plus 8 of the last 10 winners came from stalls 6 or lower and had also run at least 5 times before

Secret Oath Key Preakness Stakes Trends

Here are the main 10 year trends which point to why you should back Secret Oath to win the 2022 Preakness Stakes

  • 10/10 – Had NEVER raced at Pimlico before
  • 10/10 – Ran in the last 6 weeks
  • 10/10 – US bred winners
  • 9/10 – Won over at least 1m before
  • 9/10 – Won between 1-5 times
  • 8/10 – Ran at least 5 times before
  • 8/10 – Ran at Churchill Downs last time out
  • 7/10 – Ran in the last 2 weeks
  • 1/10 – Ran in the Kentucky Oaks last time out
  • 1/10 – Filly winners (6 in the races history)

Can Secret Oath Be The Preakness Stakes Winner?

The D Wayne Lukas-trained 3 year-old filly was last seen winning the Kentucky Oaks at Churchill Downs racecourse but she’s now set to race against the colts and geldings in the 2022 Preakness Stakes.

SECRET OATH landed the Kentucky Oaks that last day by an impressive 2 lengths – beating a horse called Nest – a win that was her fifth victory from her opening seven runs.

In recent times, Rachel Alexandra (2009) and Swiss Skydiver (2020) were winnng fillies of the Preakness Stakes so Secret Oath will be looking to follow in their hoof prints, while in total the Preakness Stakes has seen six winning fillies – as well as the two mentioned, Nellie Morse (1924), Rhine Maiden (1915), Whimsical (1906) and Flocarline (1903).

Secert Oath’s trainer – D Wayne Lukas – also has winning form in the Preakness Stakes, after winning the race an incredible six times. The most recent was in 2013 with Oxbow, while his first Preakness Stakes winner was way back in 1980 with Codex. Lukas needs just one more Preakness Stakes win to equal the most successful trainers in the race –  Bob Baffert and R.Wyndham Walden, who both have 7 wins to their name.

