Senators center Josh Norris out long term with a shoulder injury

Ottawa Senators center Josh Norris of Oxford, Michigan is expected to miss a significant amount of time because of a shoulder injury. The early estimated projections according to Oliver Neven of Yahoo! Sports on Wednesday is that Norris could miss anywhere between three to five months.

How did Norris suffer the injury?

In Ottawa’s 6-2 win over the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday, Norris fell after taking a faceoff. The 23-year-old University of Michigan product fell on his own and was not knocked over by a Coyote player. He got up on his own, and went to the locker room.

Third Shoulder Injury

This was the third time Norris has suffered a shoulder injury. He missed 15 games in 2021-22. Prior to that, Norris injured his shoulder at the 2019 International Ice Hockey Federation World Junior Hockey Championships in Vancouver and Victoria, British Columbia, and missed the next six months. Norris only played 17 games that season with the University of Michigan Wolverines, and had 1o goals and nine assists for 19 points.

2022-23 Statistics

In 2022-23, Norris had one goal and one assist for two points in five games. He had two penalty minutes, eight shots on goal, 33 faceoff wins, three blocked shots, six hits, five takeaways and three giveaways.

Breakout 2021-22 Season

In 2021-22, Norris had 35 goals and 20 assists for 55 points in 66 games. He was a -7 with 16 penalty minutes, 23 power-play points, eight game-winning goals, 172 shots on goal, 529 faceoff wins, 44 blocked shots, 79 hits, 24 takeaways and 32 giveaways.

Senators Productive Start to 2022-23

As a team, the Senators have won four of their first six games. In addition to their four-goal win over the Coyotes, they have beaten the Boston Bruins 7-5, the Washington Capitals 5-2 and the Dallas Stars 4-2. The Senators’s eight points are the third most in the Atlantic Division. Brady Tkachuk of Scottsdale, Arizona leads Ottawa with 10 points (five goals and five assists).