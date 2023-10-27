Senators centre Shane Pinto suspended 41 games for gambling

The National Hockey League proved to the sports world on Thursday that they are taking gambling seriously. On Thursday according to Josh Pringle of CTV News Ottawa, the Senators have suspended center Shane Pinto of Franklin Square, New York 41 games for sports wagering. The National Hockey League went on to say that no evidence showed that Pinto had bet on NHL games.

Missed the start of the season

Pinto did not play the first six games with the Senators in 2023-24 because of a contract dispute. He was a restricted free agent, and made $925,000 in each of the last three seasons.

Pinto’s 2022-23 NHL Statistics

In 82 games, Pinto had 20 goals and 15 assists for 35 points. He was a -21 with 18 penalty minutes, nine power-play points, two game-winning goals, 158 shots on goals, 449 faceoff wins, 49 blocked shots, 71 hits, 38 takeaways, and 32 giveaways. Pinto’s two game-winning goals came in a 5-2 Ottawa win over the Washington Capitals on October 20, and in a 4-2 Ottawa win over the Dallas Stars on October 24.

Drafted by the Senators

Pinto was selected in the second round, 32nd overall, by the Senators in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft. He played two seasons at the University of North Dakota of the National Collegiate Athletic Association prior to playing for Ottawa.

Last time NHL suspended players for gambling

It has been a while since the National Hockey League suspended players for gambling. In fact it has not been since the 1940s. The players disciplined in 1947 and 1948 were New York Rangers center Billy Taylor of Winnipeg, Manitoba, Boston Bruins center Don Gallinger of Port Colborne, Ontario, and Bruins defenseman Babe Pratt of Stony Mountain, Manitoba.

Senators at .500 so far

The Senators have played six games to date and have won half of them. They have beaten the Philadelphia Flyers 5-2, the Tampa Bay Lightning 5-2 and the Washington Capitals in an impressive 6-1 blowout.