News

Serena Williams and Husband Disagree Over ‘$7 Contract” Drawn Up For Daughter’s House Chores

Author image
Charlie Rhodes
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian

Serena Williams and husband Alexis Ohanian have been attempting to teach daughter Olympia about the value of money, particularly given their estimated combined net worth of $410 million. However, Ohanian was left “frustrated” by wife Serena after the couple clashed over Olympia’s weekly allowance.

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian Disagree Over Daughter’s Allowance

Serena Williams, being one of tennis‘ all-time greats, and Alexis Ohanian, one of the tech space’s most influential founders, have lifted the curtain on their day-to-day struggles with teaching daughter, Olympia,  about the value of money.

The husband and wife paring combine for an eye-watering €410m net worth, making them one of the richest celebrity couples in the world.

However, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, who previously revealed eldest daughter Olympia receives a $7 weekly allowance in exchange for doing housework, has said him and Serena clashed over weekends being included in the deal.

Olympia, now seven-years-old, even has a contract drawn up for the $7 allowance, although she had mother Serena lobbying for her to have ‘weekends free’.

Ohanian said: “Yes, Olympia’s got a contract. $7-per-week allowance — negotiated by her mom (who somehow got her weekends off).

“Feed the dog, clothes in the hamper, make her bed, get paid. We’re trying to build the muscle: work = reward. Good things come when you work for it.”

He continued by saying that Serena acted as Olympia’s personal counsel in negotiations over the conditions of the contract, describing the back-and-forth between the parties as frustrating.

“Serena was her lawyer in the negotiations,” he said.

“I drew up a real contract. Her mom was her counsel, which was really frustrating. She’s gotta feed the dog, put her clothes in the hamper, makes her bed.

“We’re trying to create that flywheel between doing the work and getting the money, and then understanding that there are things you could want.

“Neither Serena nor I grew up with wealth, so we’re both trying to navigate how to create the circumstances for her to be able to be a functional adult while also having resources that we couldn’t have imagined.”

He later said he wants Olympia to feel that “little bit of pain” of not being able to afford things; for example, Olympia wanted an American Girl Doll dress, but had already spent all of her earnings for the week.
Topics  
News Tennis News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Charlie Rhodes

Charlie has years of experience since graduating university with a first-class sports journalism degree. Having been published on leading global sports content brands such as 90min.com and FootyAccumulators he has a wealth of experience tailored towards news, long-form content and betting. In the past, he has also garnered experience in several voluntary roles in the fintech and crypto sector.
View All Posts By Charlie Rhodes

Charlie Rhodes

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Charlie has years of experience since graduating university with a first-class sports journalism degree. Having been published on leading global sports content brands such as 90min.com and FootyAccumulators he has a wealth of experience tailored towards news, long-form content and betting. In the past, he has also garnered experience in several voluntary roles in the fintech and crypto sector.
View All Posts By Charlie Rhodes

Related To News

News
Pope Leo XIV

Chicago Sports Fans React To Selection Of Pope Leo XIV

Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  17h
News
Yamal Champions League
Lamine Yamal Responds To Barcelona’s Dramatic Champions League Semi-Final Exit To Inter
Author image Cai Parry  •  May 7 2025
News
How to Watch the Italian Open
2025 Italian Open Preview, Predictions, Schedule, Full Draw and How to Watch Live in the USA
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  May 6 2025
News
Olympics: Swimming-July 28
Katie Ledecky and Gretchen Walsh set swimming world records in Florida
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 4 2025
News
USATSI_25979819_168396541_lowres-2
Sharon Lokedi becomes fastest woman to run the Boston Marathon
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Apr 22 2025
News
USATSI_23839784_168396541_lowres-2
Swimmer Lukas Maertens sets world record in men’s 400 metre freestyle
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Apr 14 2025
News
Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant looks at the hoop.
Multiple Teams Among Potential Trade Partners for Kevin Durant
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Apr 3 2025
More News
Arrow to top