The G.O.A.T. of female tennis, Serena Williams, will not be like Tom Brady was in 2022.

That means she intends to stay retired.

In an interview with Gayle King on CBS This Morning, Serena said:

“I’ve literally given my whole life to tennis, and it’s time for me to give my life to something else.”

What’s Next For Serena?

The 23-time Grand Slam champion said that five-year-old daughter Olympia would like a sibling.

Serena, 41, revealed that she is “working on it”.

She is not a fan of the word retirement and has not used it to talk about her life after tennis.

When she announced her departure from the game last fall in Vogue, she called her process of moving away from tennis as “evolving”.

She tells King that retirement is not a word she is comfortable using at her age.

TUNE IN: @serenawilliams and @alexisohanian take @gayleking on a tour of their Florida farm to discuss family and life after tennis — plus a Super Bowl surprise, tomorrow on #CBSMornings. pic.twitter.com/d2y21TJjTy — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) January 31, 2023

In the meantime, she and her husband Alexis have a thriving farm in Florida that King toured.

Serena Stars In Upcoming Super Bowl Ad

For the third consecutive year, Serena will be part of a Michelob Ultra Super Bowl ad.

This year’s features Succession star Brian Cox and pays homage to the cult classic movie Caddyshack.

Ad Meter Behind the Scenes — 'Succession' spoilers? New careers? Serena Williams, Brian Cox talk new Super Bowl ad. pic.twitter.com/UOM5kSpq0V — USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) February 1, 2023

She hints that golf and acting are both interests on her radar now that she is not training 8 hours a day for tennis.

Serena also said that played some golf as a child but never really took to it; however, that has changed especially after filming the Super Bowl ad.

Richard Williams Still Thinks Serena Can Win

Serena’s dad and first coach Richard Williams reportedly talked with her recently about resuming her tennis career.

He believes she could win again and wanted her to play a few more tournaments.

Serena Williams' father Richard Williams still keeps asking her to play more Grand Slams 😍 Who agrees with her father on this? 👏#SerenaWilliams #RichardWilliams #Tennis pic.twitter.com/LSbobu9xNx — Sportskeeda Tennis (@SK__Tennis) February 3, 2023

Serena is one Grand Slam victory away from the elusive 24th Grand Slam singles title that would tie her with Margaret Court at 24 with the most ever by a female tennis player.

Her last appearance at a professional tennis tournament was at the 2022 U.S. Open when she was ousted by Ajila Tomlijanovic.

That result was a big disappointment to her personally and professionally, but she will be removed for her dominant and illustrious career more so than that final match.