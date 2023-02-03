Tennis News and Rumors

Serena Williams Discusses Her Tennis Future

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Twitter Linkedin
3 min read
Tennis: US Open

The G.O.A.T. of female tennis, Serena Williams, will not be like Tom Brady was in 2022.

That means she intends to stay retired.

In an interview with Gayle King on CBS This Morning, Serena said:

“I’ve literally given my whole life to tennis, and it’s time for me to give my life to something else.”

 

What’s Next For Serena?

The 23-time Grand Slam champion said that five-year-old daughter Olympia would like a sibling.

Serena, 41, revealed that she is “working on it”.

She is not a fan of the word retirement and has not used it to talk about her life after tennis.

When she announced her departure from the game last fall in Vogue, she called her process of moving away from tennis as “evolving”.

She tells King that retirement is not a word she is comfortable using at her age.

In the meantime, she and her husband Alexis have a thriving farm in Florida that King toured.

 

Serena Stars In Upcoming Super Bowl Ad

For the third consecutive year, Serena will be part of a Michelob Ultra Super Bowl ad.

This year’s features Succession star Brian Cox and pays homage to the cult classic movie Caddyshack.

She hints that golf and acting are both interests on her radar now that she is not training 8 hours a day for tennis.

Serena also said that played some golf as a child but never really took to it; however, that has changed especially after filming the Super Bowl ad.

 

Richard Williams Still Thinks Serena Can Win

Serena’s dad and first coach Richard Williams reportedly talked with her recently about resuming her tennis career.

He believes she could win again and wanted her to play a few more tournaments.

Serena is one Grand Slam victory away from the elusive 24th Grand Slam singles title that would tie her with Margaret Court at 24 with the most ever by a female tennis player.

Her last appearance at a professional tennis tournament was at the 2022 U.S. Open when she was ousted by Ajila Tomlijanovic.

That result was a big disappointment to her personally and professionally, but she will be removed for her dominant and illustrious career more so than that final match.

 

 

 

Topics  
Tennis News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Twitter Linkedin
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Related To Tennis News and Rumors

Tennis News and Rumors
Tennis: US Open

Serena Williams Discusses Her Tennis Future

Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  38min
Tennis News and Rumors
Australian Open
Top 5 Moments From The 2023 Australian Open
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Jan 31 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
rafael Nadal is No.2 on Top-100 Tennis Players in Career ATP Earnings
Nadal And Djokovic Chase Elusive 23rd Grand Slam Title
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Jan 30 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Tennis: French Open
Tennis’s “Unofficial 5th Major” Indian Wells Set For Early March
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Jan 30 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Tennis: French Open
5 Best Tennis Players Who Haven’t Won A Grand Slam Tournament
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Jan 30 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Australian Open 2023- Djokovic Opens As Odds-On Favorite To Win Aussie Open
Look back at nine Australian Open finals for Novak Djokovic
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jan 27 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Tennis: US Open
Head-to-head history of the four semifinal matches at the 2023 Australian Open
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jan 25 2023
More News
Arrow to top