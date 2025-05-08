Tennis News and Rumors

Serena Williams Is 1st Tennis Player To Get US Olympic HOF Honor

Wendi Oliveros
2016 French Open - Day Five

The US Olympic and Paralympic Hall of Fame Class of 2025 was announced Thursday, and Serena Williams was announced as an inductee.

Williams is the first tennis player to receive this honor. It is traditionally reserved for swimmers, skiers, gymnasts, track and field stars, divers, and speed skaters.

Serena Williams, 43, is most notably associated with her legendary WTA tennis career, which includes 23 Grand Slam singles titles, 14 Grand Slam doubles titles, and 2 Grand Slam mixed doubles titles.

However, her Olympic career is also legendary and Hall of Fame worthy.

Serena Williams Won 4 Gold Medals

Three gold medals came in doubles with sister Venus in the 2000 Sydney, 2008 Beijing, and 2012 London Olympics. Her singles gold medal was won in London in 2012.

2012 was a magical year for Serena in London. She won the Wimbledon singles and doubles titles weeks before winning the two London Olympic medals.  The London Olympics tennis competition was held at Wimbledon.

What About Venus?

If you’re wondering why Venus Williams is not being inducted into the US Olympic and Paralympic Hall of Fame, you are not alone.  She won five Olympic medals.

Venus has four gold medals, three with Serena in doubles: 2000, 2008, and 2012. She also won gold in singles in Sydney in 2000. Her fifth Olympic medal is silver in mixed doubles at the 2016 Rio Olympics, partnered with Rajeev Ram.

Tennis As An Olympic Sport

Tennis was part of the first Olympics in 1896 in Athens.  It was removed after the 1924 Paris games, became a demonstration sport in 1968 and 1984, and returned as an official Olympic sport at the 1988 Seoul Olympics.

Hall of Fame Induction

This is the 18th class to be inducted into the Olympic and Paralympic Hall of Fame, with the most recent in 2022.

Including the 2025 class, the Hall of Fame consists of 210 members.

The Class of 2025 induction ceremony will be held on July 12 in Colorado Springs.

 

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
Wendi Oliveros

