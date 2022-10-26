Serena Williams is Not Retiring from the WTA Tour

Despite widespread speculation, 41-year-old tennis star Serena Williams confirmed that she is not retired.

After one of the most emotional exits in U.S Open history last August, many fans believed it would be the last time that they would see Williams step on the court.

While Williams hinted at stepping away from the game, she never officially retired. Based on her news conference on Monday, there’s a very high chance that she makes a return to the WTA Tour.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion only played five tournaments in 2022, including Wimbledon and the U.S. Open.

Serena Williams’ Chances of Returning To Tennis ‘Very High’

Williams’ emotional goodbye after losing in the third round at the US Open in New York set the stage for what many believed to be her final match.

However, according to Williams, that was far from the truth.

The 23-time Grand Slam Champion said in a press conference that she is not retired from tennis and her chances of returning are still “very high”.

At a conference in San Francisco, Williams said “I am not retired and haven’t really thought about it.”

While she steps away from the game to focus on her endeavors, Williams did state that she has not actively begun preparing for another tournament since losing at the U.S. Open.

An Emotional Goodbye at the U.S. Open

Williams never confirmed that the US Open was her farewell event but it certainly seemed that way for tennis fans.

Ahead of the final Grand Slam tournament of 2022, Williams was receiving lavish tributes before each match in New York.

Yet, the tennis legend never officially confirmed that she had an intention to retire.

In fact, the 23-time Grand Slam Champion covered Vogue magazine’s August issue stating she was “evolving away from tennis”.

In the essay, Williams said she’s looking to prioritize other things in her life including family and other businesses.

Williams may not be actively training for a competition but she is still just one Grand Slam title away from tying the all-time record held by Margaret Court.

Even though she has nothing left to prove, there’s always a chance that Williams’ burning desire to finish her career as the irrefutable greatest tennis player of all time will drive her back to the court.