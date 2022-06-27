Serena Williams Wimbledon Odds | Serena Williams Odds to Win Wimbledon 2022

Serena Williams made her 2022 season debut with Ons Jabeur at Eastbourne International last week. While the pair withdrew in the semi-finals due to Jabeur’s knee injury, Williams looked to be in vintage form and will be one of the favorites to win Wimbledon despite playing from a wild-card spot. Get the latest Serena Williams Wimbledon odds below and find out why she could take home the women’s singles title once again in 2022.

It’s been a year since Williams has played a singles event and she currently sits at +2000 odds to win Wimbledon 2022. However, it wouldn’t be wise to count out arguably the greatest women’s tennis player of all-time.

Williams has won seven-time Wimbledon titles and 23 Grand Slam Championships, one shy of the all-time record. Williams has only lost 13 matches in her 20 career appearances at Wimbledon (98-13).

Click on the button below to place your best tennis bets on Serena Williams (+2000) at BetOnline.

Scroll down to learn more about how to bet on Serena Williams’ odds to win Wimbledon 2022

How to Bet on Serena Williams to Win Wimbledon 2022

Betting on Wimbledon online has never been easier.

The best online sportsbooks allow tennis fans to sign up, claim free bets, and bet on Wimbledon within a few short clicks.

Below, we’ll break down how to bet on Serena Williams to win Wimbledon 2022 and claim up to $5,750 in betting offers at the best offshore sportsbooks.

Click here to get your free bets and bonus cash for Wimbledon 2022 Sign up and make a qualifying deposit of $55 Get a $1,000 tennis betting bonus, plus two $25 free bets Place your free tennis bets on Serena Williams to win Wimbledon 2022

The Best Tennis Betting Offers For Wimbledon 2022

RELATED: Women’s Wimbledon 2022: Iga Swiatek Has Best Odds At Wimbledon 2022

Serena Williams Stats | Wimbledon 2022 Stats

Before you bet on Serena Williams to win Wimbledon 2022, it might be wise to check out some of her tennis stats.

Williams is a seven-time Wimbledon women’s singles title winner and 23-time Grand Slam champion. While Williams falls one short of Margaret Court’s 24 Grand Slam singles titles, she is one of the most dominant tennis players on grass courts. With a 98-13 Wimbledon record and a 107-15 record on grass, look for Serena to make headlines once again, even with her current No.1204-ranking.

For a quick breakdown of all of Serena Williams’ tennis stats ahead of Wimbledon 2022, scroll down below.

Rank: #1204

#1204 Age: 40

40 Country: USA

USA Height: 5’9”

5’9” Coach: Oracene Price

Oracene Price 2022 Season ATP wins: N/A

N/A Wimbledon Record: 98-13

98-13 Overall Grass Court Record: 107-15

107-15 Grand Slam Record: 365-54

RELATED: Wimbledon 2022: Djokovic Has The Best Odds To Win Wimbledon 2022

Serena Williams Wimbledon Odds | Serena Williams Odds to Win Wimbledon 2022

Up until last week, Serena Williams had not stepped on a competitive tennis court. While she made her 2022 doubles debut in Eastbourne with Ons Jabeur, there are still questions about her return to the women’s singles competition.

Jabeur and Williams advanced to the semifinals but were forced to withdraw due to Jabeur’s injured knee. Still, tennis fans got a glimpse of signature Serena Williams, including her raw power and sharp serving. She enters Wimbledon after a one-year hiatus with +2000 odds to win at the best US sports betting sites.

Check the chart for a full breakdown of the Wimbledon 2022 odds from BetOnline, one of the best tennis betting sites.

WTA Tennis Player 2022 Wimbledon Odds Play Iga Swiatek +165 Coco Gauff +1000 Ons Jabeur +1200 Simona Halep +1600 Serena Williams +2000 Karolina Pliskova +2500 Angelique Kerber +2500 Belinda Bencic +2500 Maria Sakkari +2500 Bianca Andreescu +2800 Garbine Muguruza +2800 Amanda Anisimova +2800 Beatriz Haddad Maia +2800 Emma Raducanu +4000 Jelena Ostapenko +4000 Petra Kvitova +5000 Barbora Krejcikova +6600 Karolina Muchova +6600 Paula Badosa +6600 Elena Rybakina +8000 Danielle Collins +8000 Jessica Pegula +8000 Qinweng Zheng +8000 Camila Giorgi +10000 Elise Mertens +15000 Clara Tauson +15000 Jennifer Brady +20000 Marketa Vondrousova +20000 Dayana Yastremska +20000 Petra Martic +25000 Viktorija Golubic +25000 Ajla Tomljanovic +25000

Why Serena Williams Will Win Wimbledon 2022

Serena Williams is making her return to the women’s singles competition at Wimbledon in 2022.

At age 40, Williams will continue her quest for a 24th career grand slam title at Wimbledon. The greatest tennis player of all time, Williams has won seven women’s singles titles at Wimbledon during her illustrious career but was forced to exit early due to injury last year.

Since then, Williams has had a wild year but recently returned to the tennis court with Ons Jabeur to play doubles at Eastbourne. While they advanced to the semifinals, Jabeur was forced to withdraw due to a knee injury, opening the door for Williams to get some added rest ahead of Wimbledon.

Wimbledon women’s betting favorite Iga Swiatek doesn’t have a lot of experience on grass and if she is eliminated early, the women’s field will be wide open. That could be enough to open the door for Williams to steal the show at the All England Club.

Take Serena Williams to win Wimbledon 2022 at BetOnline by clicking below.