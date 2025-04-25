NHL News and Rumors

Sergei Bobrovsky records fourth career NHL playoff shutout

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
NHL: Florida Panthers at Vancouver Canucks

Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky recorded his fourth career Stanley Cup playoff shutout on Thursday. The native of Novokuznetsk, Russia also notched the first shutout of the 2025 National Hockey League postseason as the Panthers defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-0. With the win, the Panthers take a two games to none series lead in the best out of seven series. What was most impressive about the two Panthers wins is the fact they both came on the road.

Inside look at the shutout

Bobrovsky made 19 saves. He had seven saves in the first period, nine saves in the second period, and three saves in the third period. What was the most staggering was the fact that the Lightning only had three shots on goal in the final 20 minutes when they have so much offensive firepower, headlined by Conn Smythe Trophy winner Nikita Kucherov of Maykop, Russia.

The Lightning players to lead the team in shots on goal in game two were defensemen Ryan McDonagh of St. Paul, Minnesota and Erik Cernak of Kosice, Slovakia. When it is two defensive minded blueliners who had a combined total of seven goals throughout the regular season, are the ones leading Tampa Bay in shots on goal, the Panthers must be thrilled, and the Lightning must be deeply concerned.

Offensively, the Panthers got goals from defenseman Nate Schmidt of St. Cloud, Minnesota and Sam Bennett of Holland Landing, Ontario. Schmidt scored at 4:15 of the first period, and Bennett scored into an empty net four seconds left in the third priod.

What are Bobrovsky’s three prior playoff shutouts?

Bobrovsky’s first playoff shutout came on May 22, 2023 in game three of the 2023 Eastern Conference Finals, a 1-0 Panthers win over the Carolina Hurricanes. That was followed by a shutout on May 22, 2024, in game one of the 2024 Eastern Conference Finals, a 3-0 Panthers win over the New York Rangers, and a shutout on June 8, 2024 in game one of the 2024 Stanley Cup Finals, a 3-0 Panthers win over the Edmonton Oilers.

 

 

Topics  
Florida Panthers NHL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To NHL News and Rumors

NHL News and Rumors
NHL: Florida Panthers at Vancouver Canucks

Sergei Bobrovsky records fourth career NHL playoff shutout

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  3h
NHL News and Rumors
Darnell Nurse
Darnell Nurse continues to struggle in the Stanley Cup Playoffs
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Apr 24 2025
NHL News and Rumors
Jan 22, 2017; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Maple Leafs general manager Lou Lamoriello and New Yor Yankees general manager Brian Cashman watch the Toronto Raptors play against the Phoenix Suns at Air Canada Centre. Mandatory Credit: Tom Szczerbowski-USA TODAY Sports
Islanders fire general manager Lou Lamoriello
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Apr 23 2025
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_25229261_168396541_lowres-2
Colin Blackwell scores first NHL career overtime winner
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Apr 22 2025
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_18135535_168396541_lowres-3
Alexander Ovechkin scores first career NHL playoff overtime winner
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Apr 22 2025
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: Columbus Blue Jackets at Dallas Stars
Look at the ice cold Dallas Stars
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Apr 20 2025
NHL News and Rumors
Greg Cronin
Ducks fire head coach Greg Cronin
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Apr 20 2025
More News
Arrow to top