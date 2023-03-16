ESPN college basketball expert Seth Greenberg has released his March Madness 2023 bracket. Find out Greenberg’s March Madness predictions and picks below.

Unlike most college basketball analysts, Seth Greenberg wasn’t shy about taking a few upsets in his March Madness bracket.

The ESPN analyst has picked Pittsburgh to go from the First Four to the Sweet 16 in 2023. He’s also predicted that Duke (+850) and UConn (+425) will make the Final Four this year.

While Greenberg picked a few Cinderella stories along the way, he ultimately went with the odds-on favorite, Alabama, to win the NCAA Tournament.

Check out some of Greenberg’s best March Madness predictions below.

Seth Greenberg March Madness 2023 Bracket

Seth Greenberg March Madness 2023 Predictions & Picks

Seth Greenberg was a college basketball head coach from 1990-2012. Most recently, he spent nine seasons at Virginia Tech, where he compiled a 170–123 record. In 16 seasons as a head coach, he only had three losing seasons.

Read on to learn more about the teams that Greenberg has making a deep run in the Big Dance.

Pittsburgh To Reach Sweet 16

Among the biggest surprises in his bracket, Seth Greenberg likes Pittsburgh to make it to the second weekend of the tournament.

Pittsburgh just notched its first NCAA Tournament win under head coach Jeff Capel III and will be among the most battle-tested lower seeds in the Big Dance.

As a No. 11 seed, Pittsburgh will draw Iowa State in the first round. The Panthers stumbled their way into the Big Dance, losing four of their final seven games before squeaking by Mississippi State in the First Four.

What Capel’s squad lacks on defense, it makes up for on the offensive end, where it ranks among the top-25 teams in the country in adjusted offensive rating.

Duke To Make Final Four (+850)

Jon Scheyer replaced Mike Krzyzewski on the sidelines at Duke this season but the results have been very much the same.

Despite not having a star-studded roster, the Blue Devils excelled under Scheyer’s guidance, cruising to a 26-8 overall record and an ACC Tournament title.

Duke sports the nation’s ninth-longest active win streak at nine games and the Blue Devils rank in the top-50 in the country on both ends of the floor. Unlike prior years though, scoring with consistency can be a challenge for this Duke team.

UConn To Make Final Four(+425)

Dan Hurley has reinvigorate the UConn basketball program. This will be UConn’s third consecutive trip to the Big Dance under Hurley, but it has yet to win a game under him, losing in the first round on both occasions.

Despite being tabbed as a No. 4 seed in the Big Dance, UConn enters March Madness ranked No. 4 in the country in the latest KenPom rankings.

A top-20 team on offense and defense, UConn makes its living by crashing the offensive glass and ranks as the No. 1 offensive rebounding team in the country.

Alabama Wins National Title (+550)

Greenberg made some intruiging Final Four predictions but his National Championship pick wasn’t as bold. He selected the Crimson Tide to win it all. After all, Alabama is the odds-on favorite to win the national title.

Nate Oats’ squad conquered the SEC, winning the regular season title and conference tournament handily.

Brandon Miller has been arguably the best player in the country this season. The freshman is averaging 19.6 points and 8.3 rebounds per game so far this year while shooting 45.1 percent from the floor, 40.1 percent from 3-point range, and 85.6 percent from the free-throw line.

