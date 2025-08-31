Seven best fourth round matches at 2025 US Open

The 2025 United States Open will begin fourth round action on Sunday. Here are the seven best matches over the next two days.

Men

(2) Carlos Alcaraz–ESP vs. Arthur Rinderknech–FRA

Alcaraz is a five-time grand slam champion. He won the United States Open in 2022, Wimbledon in 2023 and 2024, and the French Open in 2024 and 2025. Rinderknech has beaten two seeded players at a major this year. He stunned the third seed Alexander Zverev of Germany in the first round of Wimbledon, 7-6, 6-7, 6-3. 6-7, 6-4, and then the 18th seed Alejandro Davidovich Fokina of Spain, 6-4. 3-6. 2-6, 6-2, 6-3 in the second round of the US Open. Alcaraz has won all three prior matches–7-6, 4-6, 6-1, 6-4 in the second round of the 2021 US Open, 4-6, 7-5, 7-6 in the first round of Queen’s in 2023, and 7-5, 6-4 in the quarterfinals of Queen’s in 2025.

(4) Taylor Fritz–USA vs. (21) Tomas Machac–CZE

Fritz reached the final of the United States Open in 2024. Machac has now reached the fourth round of the last two United States Opens. Fritz has won the last two meetings. The first came in the first round of the 2020 French Open (7-5, 7-6, 1-6, 2-6, 6-3), and the second came in the semifinals of the 2025 United Cup in Australia.

(15) Andrey Rublev–RUS vs. (25) Felix Auger-Aliassime–CAN

Rublev has reached 10 quarterfinal matches in his career, and lost them all. Auger-Aliassime reached the semifinals of the 2021 United States Open. Rublev is 7-1 all-time against Auger-Aliassime.

(20) Jiri Lehecka–CZE vs. Adrian Mannarino–FRA

Lehecka reached the fourth round of Toronto and Cincinnati. Mannarino was the beneficiary of advancing after American Ben Shelton withdrew because of a shoulder injury. This is their first ever meeting head-to-head.

Women

(3) Coco Gauff–USA vs. (23) Naomi Osaka–JPN

In the juiciest fourth round matchup of them all, Gauff won the United States Open in 2023 and the French Open in 2025. Osaka won the United States Open in 2018 and 2020, and the Australian Open in 2019 and 2021. Gauff has won three of five meetings head-to-head.

(8) Amanda Anisimova–USA vs. (18) Beatriz Haddad Maia–BRA

Anisimova reached the finals of Wimbledon in 2025, and Haddad Maia reached the semifinals of the French Open in 2023. Anisimova has won two of three matches head-to-head. Anisimova won in the semifinals of Bogota in 2019 (4-6, 7-6, 6-2), and the first round of Doha in 2022 (7-5, 6-4). Haddad Maia won in the second round in Adelaide in 2023 (6-4, 7-5).

(9) Elena Rybakina–KAZ vs. Marketa Vondrousova–CZE

Rybakina won Wimbledon in 2022. Vondrousova won Wimbledon in 2023. Vondrousova is coming off a surprise 7-6, 6-1 win over the seventh seed Jasmine Paolini of Italy in the third round. Rybakina and Vondrousova have beaten each other once before. Vondrousova won 6-4, 6-4 in the first round of the 2021 Kremlin Cup in Moscow. Rybakina won 6-3, 6-3 in the fourth round of Rome in 2024.