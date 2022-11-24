Seven Michigan State Football Players Facing Charges After Postgame Fight

After Michigan defeated Michigan State on October 29th, things got ugly. A video surfaced of a group of Michigan State players engaged in a fight with two Michigan players. The two Michigan players being identified as Ja’Den McBurrows and Gemon Green.

Footage of the scuffling pic.twitter.com/cipLWi5RBS — Matt Charboneau (@mattcharboneau) October 30, 2022

On Wednesday, charges were filed against seven Spartan student-athletes- Khary Crump, Itayvion Brown, Angelo Grose, Justin White, Brandon White, Zion Young, and Jacoby Windmon are the Michigan State players facing charges. Crump is facing a felonious assault, while the others are facing one misdemeanor assault each.

In addition to the charges, all seven players were suspended from the team following the altercation. Malcolm Jones was also suspended, but he is not facing charges. The eight players have not played or participated in team activities since the fight.

Green suffered a concussion in the fight that kept him out of one game. Tony Garcia of the Detroit Free Press reported that Green has retained a lawyer to file a lawsuit against Michigan State University.

“When college football players brutally attack a member of the opposing team with their helmets, resulting in the player suffering a concussion and other injuries, an apology won’t suffice,” Tom Mars, Green’s lawyer. said in a written statement. “There has to be severe consequences for this kind of misconduct. Not only does Gemon Green deserve to be compensated for his injuries, severe consequences in this case will deter others who might think they can get away with brutally beating an opposing player and only get a slap on the wrist.”

Gemon Green’s attorney Tom Mars tells me his client has a concussion after getting hit with a helmet in the tunnel following the UM vs. MSU game. His full statement below: pic.twitter.com/xvj3OhkStc — Tony Garcia (@RealTonyGarcia) October 31, 2022

The Wolverines and Spartans have had a rivalry dating back generations. In 2022, Michigan beat the Spartans by a score of 29-7 in an ABC primetime game. Recently, Michigan State has had the upper hand in the rivalry. winning two out of the last three.