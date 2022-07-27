Seven MLB players to suffer from season ending injuries in July

With just over two months left in the 2022 Major League Baseball regular season, there have been some notable injuries announced in the month of July. Here are seven players who were having respectable seasons in 2022, who will not be back the rest of the season, due to various ailments.

Danny Coulombe

The southpaw reliever from St. Louis had an earned run average of 1.46 in 10 games this season with the Minnesota Twins. Coulombe only gave up two earned runs in 12 1/3 innings and had nine strikeouts and nine walks with a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.30. He had season ending hip surgery on Wednesday. Coulombe had not pitched since May 27, but was extremely effective over the first two months of the year.

Sean Doolittle

The southpaw reliever from Rapid City, South Dakota had an earned run average of 0.00 in six games with the Washington Nationals in 2022. In 5 1/3 innings, he did not give up an earned run, and had six strikeouts, gave up only one hit, and had zero walks with a WHIP of 0.19. He is out for the year with elbow surgery.

Adam Duvall

The outfielder from Louisville, Kentucky batted .213 with 12 home runs and 36 runs batted in with the Atlanta Braves. He also scored 39 runs, and had 61 hits, 16 doubles, one triple, 21 walks, 115 total bases, an on base percentage of .276, and a slugging percentage of .401. Last season Duvall led the National League with 113 runs batted in. He is needing season-ending wrist surgery after jamming his wrist against the wall in an attempt to catch a foul ball in a 7-2 win Braves win over the Los Angeles Angels on July 23.

Mitch Garver

The catcher from Albuquerque, New Mexico batted .207 with 10 home runs and 24 runs batted in with the Texas Rangers. He had surgery on his flexor tendon. In 188 at bats, Garver scored 23 runs and had 39 hits, seven doubles, 23 walks, 76 total bases, an on base percentage of .298, and a slugging percentage of .404.

Kevin Kiermaier

The centerfielder from Fort Wayne, Indiana batted .228 with seven home runs and 22 runs batted in with the Tampa Bay Rays. In 206 at bats, Kiermaier scored 28 runs and had 47 hits, eight doubles, six stolen bases, 14 walks, 76 total bases, an on base percentage of .281 and a slugging percentage of .369. Kiermaier’s injury is a hip injury.

Michael King

The right-hand reliever from Rochester, New York had a record of six wins and three losses, one save with an earned run average of 2.29 in 34 games for the New York Yankees this season. In 51 innings, King gave up 35 hits, 13 earned runs, and had 66 strikeouts compared to 16 walks with a WHIP of 1.00. He suffered a season-ending elbow fracture on Friday in a 7-6 Yankees win over the Baltimore Orioles.

Tanner Rainey

The right-handed closer pitched 29 games and had a record of one win and three losses with 12 saves and an earned run average of 3.30 with the Washington Nationals. In 29 games and 30 innings pitched, Rainey gave up 26 hits, 11 earned runs and 13 walks, to go along with 36 strikeouts with a WHIP of 1.30. He suffered a sprain on his elbow.