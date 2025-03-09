Seven notable Americans traded at the NHL Trade Deadline

The National Hockey League trade deadline took place on Friday. Here are seven Americans who have been traded since Thursday.

Charlie Coyle

Coyle was traded from the Boston Bruins to the Colorado Avalanche with a fifth round pick in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft for Casey Mittlestadt of Edina, Minnesota, prospect Will Zellers of Maple Grove, Minnesota and a second round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft on Friday.

The center from Weymouth, Massachusetts is joining his third National Hockey League franchise after seven seasons with the Minnesota Wild from 2012 to 2019 and seven seasons with the Boston Bruins from 2019 to 2025. In 64 games this season in Boston, Coyle had 15 goals and seven assists for 22 points. He was a -14 with 18 penalty minutes, three power-play points, one shorthanded point, two game-winning goals, 92 shots on goal, 266 faceoff wins, 49 blocked shots, 93 hits, 38 takeaways, and 42 giveaways.

Coyle’s first game-winning goal of the season came on January 20 in a 6-3 Bruins win over the San Jose Sharks. Coyle scored from center Matthew Poitras of Ajax, Ontario and defenseman Mason Lohrei of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, which put the Bruins up 4-3 with five minutes and 49 seconds left in the third period. Coyle’s second game-winning goal of the season was also his only shorthanded point of 2024-25. It came from defenseman Nikita Zadorov of Moscow, Russia with 41 seconds left in the third period to put the Bruins up 3-1 in a 3-2 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on March 1.

Brian Dumoulin

Dumoulin was traded from the Anaheim Ducks to the New Jersey Devils for prospect Herman Traff and a second round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft on Thursday.

The defenseman from Biddeford, Maine, who won two Stanley Cups with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2016 and 2017, is joining his fourth NHL team. He was with the Penguins for 10 seasons from 2013 to 2023, one season with the Seattle Kraken in 2023-24, and one season with the Ducks in 2023-24.

In 61 games with the Ducks, Dumoulin had two goals and 14 assists for 16 points. He was a +2 with 10 penalty minutes, 57 shots on goal, 91 blocked shots, 60 hits, 19 takeaways, and 14 giveaways.

Luke Kunin

Kunin was traded from the San Jose Sharks to the Columbus Blue Jackets for a fourth round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft on Friday.

The center from Chesterfield, Missouri is joining his fourth NHL team. He was with the Minnesota Wild from 2017 to 2020, the Nashville Predators from 2020 to 2022, and the last three seasons with the Sharks. In 63 games with the Sharks in 2024-25, he had 11 goals and seven assists for 18 points. Kunin was a -24 with 46 penalty minutes, 95 shots on goal, 181 faceoff wins, 64 blocked shots, 163 hits, 10 takeaways, and 26 giveaways.

Casey Mittlestadt

The center was mentioned in the Coyle trade listed above. Mittlestadt is joining his third NHL team following seven seasons with the Buffalo Sabres from 2017 to 2024, and the last two seasons with the Avalanche. In 63 games in 2024-25 with the Avalanche, he has 11 goals and 23 assists for 34 points. Mittlestadt is a -12 with 20 penalty minutes, 11 power-play points, three game-winning goals, 82 shots on goal, 345 faceoff wins, 23 blocked shots, 24 hits, 16 takeaways, and 65 giveaways.

Brock Nelson

The center from Minneapolis, Minnesota was traded on Thursday from the New York Islanders to the Colorado Avalanche with prospect William Dufour for center Calum Ritchie of Brampton, Ontario, and defenseman Oliver Kylington of Stockholm, Sweden, and conditional first and third round draft picks in 2025.

Nelson has spent his last 12 seasons with the Islanders, and was an All-Star in 2022-23. During 61 games this season, he scored 20 goals and 23 assists for 43 points. He was a +2 with 14 penalty minutes, four power-play points, three shorthanded points, six game-winning goals, 162 shots on goal, 491 faceoff wins, 36 blocked shots, 26 hits, 30 takeaways, and 34 giveaways.

Josh Norris

The center from Oxford, Michigan was traded on Friday from the Ottawa Senators to the Buffalo Sabres with defenseman Jacob Bernard-Docker of Canmore, Alberta for center Dylan Cozens of Whitehorse, Yukon, prospect defenseman Dennis Gilbert of Buffalo, New York, and a second round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft.

Norris has spent his last six seasons with the Senators since 2019. In 53 games with Ottawa this season, he had 20 goals and 13 assists for 33 points. Norris was a -5 with 34 penalty minutes, 11 power-play points, four shorthanded points, 94 shots on goal, 386 faceoff wins, 45 blocked shots, 133 hits, 13 takeaways, and 31 giveaways.

Craig Smith

The center from Madison, Wisconsin was traded on Friday from the Chicago Blackhawks to the Detroit Red Wings with goaltender Petr Mrazek of Ostrava, Czech Republic for center Joe Veleno of Kirkland, Quebec. Smith is joining his sixth NHL franchise after nine seasons with the Nashville Predators from 2011 to 2020, three seasons with the Boston Bruins from 2020 to 2023, one season with the Washington Capitals from 2022 to 2023, one season with the Dallas Stars from 2023 to 2024, and one season with the Chicago Blackhawks in 2024-25.

In 40 games, Smith has nine goals and seven assists for 16 points. He is a -7 with 28 penalty minutes, two power-play points, one game-winning goal, 74 shots on goal, seven faceoff wins, 20 blocked shots, 30 hits, 10 takeaways, and 26 giveaways.

Smith’s game-winning goal in 2024-25 came in a 3-1 Blackhawks upset win over the Florida Panthers on November 21, 2024. Smith scored from Pat Maroon of St. Louis, Missouri and Nick Foligno of Buffalo, New York on an all-American goal at 10:07 of the second period which put Chicago up 2-0 at the time.