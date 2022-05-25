Seventeen Americans reach second round of the 2022 French Open

There are 17 Americans who have advanced to the second round of the 2022 French Open. Among the 17 tennis players, are 10 women and seven men. Among the 10 American women left are five seeds. Of the seven American men left, four are seeds.

Women’s Draw

The five American seeded players left are ninth seed Danielle Collins of St. Petersburg, Florida, 11th ranked Jessica Pegula of Buffalo, New York, 18th ranked Coco Gauff of Atlanta, Georgia, 22nd ranked Madison Keys of Rock Island, Illinois, and 27th ranked Amanda Anisimova of Freehold Township, New Jersey. The five American unseeded players left are Alison Riske of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, wildcard Katie Volynets of Walnut Creek, California, Shelby Rogers of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, Madison Brengle of Dover, Delaware, and Sloane Stephens of Plantation, Florida.

Of the 10 American women left, there is one grand slam champion. That is Stephens, who beat Keys to win the 2017 United States Open, 6-3, 6-0. Collins had an excellent grand slam result earlier this year, as she reached the final of the 2022 Australian Open, before losing to Australia’s Ashleigh Barty, 6-3, 7-6.

The most significant American win came from Anisimova, who beat four-time grand slam champion Naomi Osaka of Japan, 7-5, 6-4. Anisimova’s best grand slam result was a semifinal berth at the 2019 French Open.

In the second round, there will be an all-American battle between Collins and Rogers. All-time head-to-head, they have one win each. Brengle and Stephens will face seeded players. Brengle will face the seventh seed and two-time grand slam semifinalist Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus. Stephens will face the 26th seed Sorana Cirstea of Romania.

Men’s Draw

The seven American men left include four seeds. They are the 13th ranked Taylor Fritz of Rancho Sante Fe, California, the 23rd ranked and 2018 Wimbledon semifinalist John Isner of Greensboro, North Carolina, the 24th ranked Frances Tiafoe of Hyattsville, Maryland, and the 27th ranked Sebastian Korda of Bradenton, Florida. The unseeded American men left are Mackenzie McDonald of Piedmont, California, Steve Johnson of Orange, California, and Brandon Nakashima of San Diego, California.

In the first round, Nakashima and Fritz won in five sets. Nakashima beat Kamil Majchrzak of Poland, 6-4, 2-6, 4-6, 7-6, 6-2. Fritz beat Santiago Rodriguez Taverna of Argentina, 7-6, 3-6, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4. Of the seven Americans in the second round, one will face a seeded player. McDonald will face the 22nd ranked Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia. Meanwhile, Korda will face three-time Grand Slam semifinalist Richard Gasquet of France.