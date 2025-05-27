NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander produced a milestone not seen since Michael Jordan in 1988 after putting the Oklahoma City Thunder on the brink of the NBA Finals.

Gilgeous-Alexander delivered a stunning performance as the OKC Thunder beat the Minnesota Timberwolves to take a 3-1 lead in the Western Conference Finals.

The guard scored 40 points, grabbed nine rebounds, and provided 10 assists. He also made five of six free-throw attempts in the final 15 seconds, which proved crucial for the victory.

It was his scoring performance, though, that placed him in a new landmark not seen in the last 37 years.

Gilgeous-Alexander was recently crowned the 2025 NBA MVP, finishing ahead of Nikola Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander matches Michael Jordan’s first MVP season with 30+ point game

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s scoring performance gave him his 59th 30-point game of the season.

This is the most by an MVP in the regular season and playoffs combined since Michael Jordan achieved it with the Chicago Bulls in the 1987-88 season.

Jordan is widely regarded as the greatest NBA player of all time, so it shows the elite company that the Oklahoma City Thunder star has joined.

SGA now has the most 30-point games (59) by an MVP (regular season + playoffs) since MJ pic.twitter.com/rspgoJktzd — StatMuse (@statmuse) May 27, 2025

Gilgeous-Alexander led the NBA in scoring this season at 32.7 points per game, claiming the first scoring title of his career.

With the Thunder just one game away from the NBA Finals, Gilgeous-Alexander could surpass Jordan’s 1987-88 NBA season for 30+ point games by the end of the postseason.

Jordan, however, did score 30+ points in a game on 67 occasions in the 1986-87 season. However, he was beaten to the NBA MVP award by Magic Johnson that season.

Only Jordan, Wilt Chamberlain, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Nate Archibald have had more 30+ point games in an NBA season than Gilgeous-Alexander.

Gilgeous-Alexander addresses ‘free-throw merchant’ criticism

With success often comes criticism, and despite matching Michael Jordan for 30+ points by an MVP in an NBA season, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been criticized by fans for being a “free-throw merchant.”

There were chants of “free-throw merchant” from Minnesota Timberwolves fans during the Oklahoma City Thunder’s victory on Monday night.

He successfully hit 12 out of his 14 free throws in Game 4, five of which were in the final 15 seconds of the match.

“The way I see it is that fans, they can do whatever they can do to help get you and knock me off my game. That’s their job. That’s what creates homecourt advantage,” said the Thunder guard after the victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

“I’d expect nothing less. But in terms of the label, I don’t care, never cared. I’ve said this before, I’ve shot more free throws in a season than I did this season.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on being labeled a free throw merchant: “In terms of the label. I don’t care, never cared. I’ve said this before, I’ve shot more free throws in a season than I did this season.” pic.twitter.com/3yyjYXYAc3 — SleeperThunder (@SleeperThunder) May 27, 2025

“I think because we’re on the top of everyone’s radar and looking more noticeable, so now people care about it. I’ve got to see it as a compliment.”

Gilgeous-Alexander recorded the highest free-throw average of any NBA player in the regular season at 7.9 per game.

He also led the way in the 2023-24 season with 7.6. The highest average of his career came in the 2022-23 season when he recorded 9.8 per game—second only to Joel Embiid at 10.0.

The OKC Thunder will look to book their place in the NBA Finals in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals on Wednesday night at the Paycom Center.