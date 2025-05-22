Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (SGA) of the Oklahoma City Thunder has officially named the 2025 NBA MVP. He beat out Denver’s Nikola Jokić and Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo for the award. SGA helped lead the Thunder to a fantastic year. A year where they finished with the top seed in the Western Conference with a win-loss record of 68-14. SGA joins Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant as the latest Oklahoma City Thunder star to win the MVP award in their franchise’s history. Some peers will even debate that he could be the next face of the Association. Being up 1-0 currently against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference Finals, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has a solid chance to lead the Thunder to their first championship.

Oklahoma City Thunder Superstar, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Wins 2025 NBA MVP

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s MVP Campaign

To say SGA had a career year would be an understatement. The three-time All-Star averaged a league-best 32.7 points per game on 51.9 percent shooting from the field. Moreover, he also averaged 6.4 assists and 5.0 total rebounds per contest. Furthermore, Gilgeous-Alexander also logged a three-point shooting percentage of 37.5 percent, 1.7 steals, and a player efficiency rating of 30.7, another career-best. As if that was not impressive enough, the Thunder guard also recorded an offensive rating of 129, a defensive rating of 107, and a true shooting percentage of 63.7 percent.

His talent and ability were certainly a focal point for Oklahoma City’s collective success this season. One can even make the argument Shai Gilgeous-Alexander elevated his teammates’ ceilings. After all, Chet Holmgren showed why he was the second overall pick of the 2022 NBA Draft. Not to mention, his co-star, Jalen Williams, made his first All-Star Team this season. This helped translate to 68 regular season wins this year. Now, the Thunder are now in prime position to potentially win the first NBA title in franchise history.

Could This be Oklahoma City’s Year?

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will have to be the catalyst for the Thunder if they are to win the NBA Finals. Still, they have a great supporting cast and seem to be hungry to go all the way. The Thunder did finish the regular season with the best defensive rating (100.7), third in team points per game (116.8), and third in team assists per game (25.7). One also has to give credit to head coach, Mark Daigneault, a ton of credit. Especially for how he has developed this young core of Oklahoma City. Considering all of this, one should not be surprised if Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads the Oklahoma City Thunder to their first championship this season.