Undefeated lightweight contender Shakur Stevenson hinted in an interview this week that he will be facing Frank Martin next when he returns to the ring in November. The fight between Stevenson (20-0, 10 KOs) and ‘The Ghost’ Martin (18-0, 12 KOs), if it happens, will be for the vacant WBC lightweight title.

In an interview with Akin Reyes on the ‘Knockout’ podcast, Stevenson said that he is in talks with his promoter, Top Rank, about a fight with Martin.

“We’re talking to some people,” said Stevenson. “It’s going to be a big, fun fight.”

Stevenson also said that he would like to fight former three-division world champion Vasyl Lomachenko, but that Lomachenko has not yet agreed to a fight.

“I wish Lomachenko would fight me,” said Stevenson. “He said next year, but it’s a big fight on the way for sure. It’s a name. It’s an up-and-coming undefeated fighter that is hungry and wants to fight me.”

Martin: “I’m Ready to Fight Anyone”

Martin, who is ranked No. 4 by the WBC, has been calling for a fight with Stevenson for some time. He is confident that he can beat Stevenson and become the new WBC lightweight champion.

“I’m ready to fight anyone,” said Martin. “I’m not afraid of anyone. I’m coming for that belt.”

A fight between Stevenson and Martin would be a unification bout, as Stevenson holds the WBO and WBA lightweight titles. The winner of the fight would become the undisputed lightweight champion. The fight is expected to take place in November, but a date and venue have not yet been announced.