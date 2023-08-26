Boxing News and Rumors

Shakur Stevenson Hints at November Fight Against Frank Martin for Vacant WBC Lightweight Title

Author image
Garrett Kerman
Sports Editor
2 min read
Shakur Stevenson

Undefeated lightweight contender Shakur Stevenson hinted in an interview this week that he will be facing Frank Martin next when he returns to the ring in November. The fight between Stevenson (20-0, 10 KOs) and ‘The Ghost’ Martin (18-0, 12 KOs), if it happens, will be for the vacant WBC lightweight title.

In an interview with Akin Reyes on the ‘Knockout’ podcast, Stevenson said that he is in talks with his promoter, Top Rank, about a fight with Martin.

“We’re talking to some people,” said Stevenson. “It’s going to be a big, fun fight.”

Stevenson also said that he would like to fight former three-division world champion Vasyl Lomachenko, but that Lomachenko has not yet agreed to a fight.

“I wish Lomachenko would fight me,” said Stevenson. “He said next year, but it’s a big fight on the way for sure. It’s a name. It’s an up-and-coming undefeated fighter that is hungry and wants to fight me.”

Martin: “I’m Ready to Fight Anyone”

Martin, who is ranked No. 4 by the WBC, has been calling for a fight with Stevenson for some time. He is confident that he can beat Stevenson and become the new WBC lightweight champion.

“I’m ready to fight anyone,” said Martin. “I’m not afraid of anyone. I’m coming for that belt.”

Stevenson vs. Martin

A fight between Stevenson and Martin would be a unification bout, as Stevenson holds the WBO and WBA lightweight titles. The winner of the fight would become the undisputed lightweight champion. The fight is expected to take place in November, but a date and venue have not yet been announced.

Topics  
Boxing News and Rumors
Author image
Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garrett Kerman

More News
