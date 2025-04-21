In a move that has sent shockwaves through the boxing world, unbeaten WBC lightweight champion Shakur Stevenson has opted out of his contract with Matchroom Boxing after just one fight, choosing instead to partner with veteran promoter Lou DiBella for his upcoming title defense against William Zepeda. The championship bout is set for July 12 in New York City and will headline a Ring Magazine card celebrating the launch of the magazine’s new show, Inside The Ring.

Let me do this again worded better: In reporting on July 12 card with Shakur-Zepeda, source with knowledge of specifics told me Shakur split from Matchroom. James Prince, his manager, has hired Lou DiBella as his promoter for the event to handle things on their behalf. #boxing — Dan Rafael (@DanRafael1) April 21, 2025

Stevenson (23-0, 11 KOs), a 2016 Olympic silver medalist and three-division world champion, signed a two-fight deal with Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom in 2024. However, after dispatching Josh Padley via ninth-round knockout in his Matchroom debut this past February, Stevenson and his management team, led by James Prince, exercised an opt-out clause. The switch allows Stevenson to work with DiBella on a flat-fee basis for the Zepeda fight, reportedly earning a mid-seven-figure payday, between $4 million and $7 million, while maintaining his free agent status after the bout.

The July 12 main event will pit Stevenson against Mexico’s William Zepeda (33-0, 27 KOs), the interim WBC lightweight titleholder and a relentless southpaw known for his high-volume pressure style. The fight, long anticipated by fans and ordered by the WBC, is a classic clash of styles: Stevenson’s slick defense and counterpunching versus Zepeda’s aggression and output.

BREAKING NEWS FROM @RingMagazine 🚨 Ring Magazine 3 is set for July 12 in New York City and will celebrate the launch of The Ring’s new TV show, ‘Inside The Ring.’ This card will feature these fights: 🥊 Edgar Berlanga vs. Hamzah Sheeraz

🥊 Shakur Stevenson vs. William… pic.twitter.com/f4OvsgsF43 — Source of Boxing (@Sourceofboxing) April 20, 2025

The stakes are high for both men. Stevenson will attempt the third defense of his WBC lightweight crown, while Zepeda enters his first major world title fight after back-to-back battles with Tevin Farmer. Zepeda’s recent performances, including a split decision win and a majority decision in a rematch against Farmer, have left some questioning his readiness for the elite level, but his power and pace remain a significant threat.

For Stevenson, the New York City setting offers a homecoming of sorts, with the Newark native fighting just across the river from his hometown. However, the move to DiBella and the abrupt end to his Matchroom partnership have sparked debate among fans and insiders, some seeing it as a savvy business decision, others as a sign of instability or even ingratitude toward Hearn, who had given Stevenson a soft landing in his lone Matchroom appearance.

The Business of Boxing: Stevenson’s Calculated Gamble

Stevenson’s decision to work with DiBella on a flat-fee deal rather than remain under Matchroom’s promotional umbrella is a calculated gamble. The arrangement gives him more control over his career and a hefty payday, but also places added pressure on him to deliver an entertaining performance, especially in front of the notoriously demanding New York fight crowd.

Critics argue that Stevenson’s style, often described as defensive and risk-averse, could draw boos if he fails to engage with Zepeda’s aggression. New York fans expect action, and Zepeda’s ability to cut off the ring may force Stevenson into deeper waters than he’s experienced before.

As July 12 approaches, all eyes will be on Stevenson, not just for his in-ring skills, but for how this high-profile promotional switch impacts his future in the sport. For now, the lightweight division has its marquee matchup, and the business of boxing has another dramatic twist.