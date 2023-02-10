Shannon Sharpe Super Bowl Prediction: Expert Picks Exact Score

Shannon Sharpe released his Super Bowl LVII prediction on FS1’s “Skip and Shannon: Undisputed” show; the Hall of Famer and NFL analyst believes the Kansas City Chiefs will upset the Philadelphia Eagles this Sunday.

Heading into the 2023 Super Bowl, several sportsbooks show the Chiefs as 1.5-point underdogs. Keep scrolling to find out Sharpe’s exact score and why he thinks Kansas City will win the 53rd super bowl of the modern era.

Shannon Sharpe Super Bowl Prediction:

Shannon Sharpe Picks and Predictions for the 2023 Super Bowl

Sharpe picked the Chiefs to win Super Bowl 2023 over the Eagles and even picked the exact score.

Find out what Shannon Sharpe had to say to back up his Super Bowl pick below.

Super Bowl 2023 Pick: Chiefs +100

For Super Bowl LVII, Shannon Sharpe is picking the Chiefs to defeat the Eagles at State Farm Stadium. “I’ve been going back and forth with this one,” said the former NFL star. “But I’m gonna ride with the Chiefs. I think they’re gonna win a close game. And I know everyone thinks the Eagles can just run through the Kansas City Chiefs.

“I think they [Eagles] have a better roster, but I think the top players are the better on Kansas City. But the thing that concerns me is Kansas City’s back end, because they’ve given up a lot of passing touchdowns.”

More importantly, Sharpe is concerned on whether or not Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts will be able to make critical throws, considering his shoulder sprain. “How healthy is Hurts’ arm? Is he 75% or 85%?” added Sharpe. Indeed, those are important questions right there.

“Both teams are 16-3. Both scored 576 points,” continued Shannon Sharpe. “And both had six NFL All-Pros. Neither team trailed at any point in time during the postseason. I’m gonna take Patrick Mahomes to win his second super bowl in five years of starting. His third super bowl appearance in four years…

“I like this team. Patrick Mahomes, his ankle, has forced him to throw the ball from the pocket. But it has also forced him to get the ball out of his hands quick, so he doesn’t take unnecessary hits. And I like what I’ve seen over the last two postseason games. I think they’ll win a close ball game. Butker kicks the walk off: 34-31 Kansas City wins.”

Note, Sharpe’s score prediction also gives us an insight as to how he will be betting the total on Sunday.

Sharpe’s expecting the point total will go over 50.5.

For a reminder, the Eagles finished seventh overall in scoring defense during the 2022 regular season, allowing 20.2 points per game. Meanwhile, Kansas City surrendered 21.1 points per game, ranking 16th for this metric.