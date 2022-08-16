San Jose Sharks defenseman Nikolai Knyzhov of Kemerovo, Russia has torn his Achilles tendon and will be out long term. The injury occurred while he was doing off-ice training. The injury was reported on Saturday, as Knyzhov had the surgery on Wednesday.

Missed all of last season

Knyzhov missed all of the 2021-22 season as well because of a groin injury and a post surgery infection. He is expected to return in the middle of February of 2023.

The Sharks missed the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs. They had a record of 32 wins and 37 regulation losses, and 13 losses in extra time for 77 points. The Sharks scored 214 goals, while gave up 264 goals. Their -50 was the fourth worst goals for and against differential in the Western Conference. They were only ahead of the Seattle Kraken (-69), the Chicago Blackhawks (-72) and Arizona Coyotes (-106).

2019-20 season

Knyzhov played his first three National Hockey League career games with the San Jose Sharks in 2019-20. He was a -1 with two penalty minutes, four blocked shots, four hits, one takeaway, and two giveaways. Knyzhov’s first NHL regular season game came on March 7, 2020 in a 2-1 Sharks overtime loss to the Ottawa Senators. Knyzhov took a two-minute holding penalty at 4:28 of the second period. He had 15 shifts in 11 minutes and 48 seconds worth of ice time. In an all-Canadian goal, Senators center Chris Tierney of Keswick, Ontario scored the overtime winner from Senators left winger Anthony Duclair of Pointe-Claire, Quebec and Senators defenseman Thomas Chabot of Sainte-Marie, Quebec at the 35 second mark of the extra period.

2020-21 season

In 56 games, Knyzhov had two goals and eight assists for 10 points. He was a -10 with 39 penalty minutes, one game-winning goal, 51 shots on goal, 54 blocked shots, 84 hits, 18 takeaways, and 13 giveaways.

Knyzhov’s first career NHL point was an assist in a 4-3 Sharks win over the Los Angeles Kings on February 9, 2021. The helper came on a goal by Sharks center Logan Couture at 17:48 of the first period which put the Sharks up 2-0 at the time. Patrick Marleau of Aneroid, Saskatchewan picked up the other assist.

Knyzhov’s first career goal was a game-winning goal in a 4-2 Sharks win over the Minnesota Wild at the SAP Center in San Jose, California on March 31, 2021. It came from Erik Karlsson of Landsbro, Sweden and Tomas Hertl of Praha, Czech Republic at 10:58 of the third period, which put the Sharks up 3-0 at the time.

Knyzhov’s second career goal opened the scoring at 9:27 of the first period on April 19, 2021 in a 3-2 Sharks shootout loss to the Vegas Golden Knights at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. It was an unassisted marker.

Undrafted

Knyzhov was never drafted. He signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Sharks on July 2, 2019. Despite being Russian, Knyzhov spent plenty of time in North America. Prior to playing for the Sharks, he played for the Phoenix Firebirds of the under-16 and under-18 North American Prospects Hockey League, the Phoenix Junior Coyotes of the Tier1 Elite Hockey League, the Regina Pats of the Western Hockey League, the Springfield Junior Blues of the North American Hockey League, and the Austin Bruins of the NAHL.