Sharks name David Quinn new head coach

The San Jose Sharks have named David Quinn of Cranston, Rhode Island as their new head coach. The Sharks will be the second National Hockey League franchise Quinn has been the head coach of. He was previously with the New York Rangers from 2018 to 2021. Quinn takes over from Bob Boughner, who was fired July 1.

Coaching the Rangers

In 208 games coaching the New York Rangers, Quinn had a record of 96 wins, 87 regulation losses, and 25 losses in extra time for 217 points with a winning percentage of .522. In 2019-20, the Rangers made the NHL Eastern Conference Qualifying Round as the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference. However, they were swept in three games by the Carolina Hurricanes at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario.

After the 2020-21 NHL season, Quinn was fired by the Rangers as their head coach on May 12, 2021. The Rangers were unable to make the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs as they posted a record of 27 wins, 23 regulation losses, and six losses in extra time for 60 points.

The Rangers replaced Quinn with Gerard Gallant, and the Rangers had a marvelous season as they finished in second place in the Metropolitan Division with a record of 52 wins, 24 regulation losses, and six losses in extra time for 110 points. The Rangers then made the Eastern Conference Finals where they lost in six games to the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Coaching Team USA

Quinn has a long history coaching the United States in international competition. He has previously been the head coach for Team USA at the 2002 World Hockey Challenge in Selkirk, Manitoba (gold medal), the 2004 World Hockey Challenge in St. John’s, Newfoundland, the 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Beijing, the 2022 International Ice Hockey Federation World Men’s Hockey Championships in Helsinki and Tampere, Finland.

At the 2022 Olympic Winter Games, Quinn guided the United States to a perfect record of three wins and zero losses in Group A action. They defeated China 8-0, Canada 4-2, and Germany 3-2. By winning Group A, the United States got a bye to the quarterfinals, but lost 3-2 to Slovakia. You could make the argument that the Americans underachieved in Beijing, but the Slovaks did have the first overall pick in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft on their roster. Juraj Slafkovsky was taken first overall by the Montreal Canadiens.

At the 2022 IIHF World Men’s Hockey Championships, the United States has a record of five wins and two losses. However, only three of those five wins were in regulation and the other two of those wins were in extra time. Currently at the international level, teams receive three points for a regulation win and two points for a win in extra time. The Americans beat Switzerland 3-0 in the quarterfinals, before losing 4-3 to Finland in the semifinals, and 8-4 to the Czech Republic in the bronze medal game.

Quinn has also been an assistant coach for the United States at the 1999 Women’s World Hockey Championship in Espoo, Finland (silver medal), the 2000 Women’s World Hockey Championship in Mississauga, Ontario (silver medal), the 2003 World U-18 Men’s Hockey Championship in Yaroslavl, Russia, the 2005 World Junior Hockey Championship in Grand Forks, North Dakota, the 2007 World Men’s Hockey Championship in Moscow, the 2012 World Men’s Hockey Championship in Helsinki, and the 2016 World Men’s Hockey Championship in Moscow.

Other Teams

Other teams Quinn has been a head coach for are the United States National Team Development Program, the Lake Erie Monsters of the American Hockey League, and Boston University of the NCAA. He has also spent one season in the NHL as an assistant coach for the Colorado Avalanche.