Shaun King Kentucky Derby Picks 2023: Angel of Empire, Derma

Dan Girolamo
Shaun King

The 149th edition of the Kentucky Derby is set for 6:57 p.m. on Saturday, May 6. What horses should bettors include on their tickets? Former Super Bowl-winning quarterback Shaun King revealed his expert picks and predictions for the 2023 Kentucky Derby.

Shaun King Kentucky Derby 2023 Picks and Predictions

Forte (+325) is still the frontrunner to win the 2023 Kentucky Derby. However, four horses – Skinner, Practical Move, Lord Miles and Continuar – have been scratched, bringing the field down to 19. King believes in “beating the favorite,” so he’s looking at Angel of Empire (+700) out of position No. 14 to win. King also believes in Derma Sotogake (+1000) as a horse to include on betting slips.

Angel of Empire (+700)

As one of the winningest horses in the field, Angel of Empire is coming off a win in the Arkansas Derby (Gr. 1) on April 1, winning by 4 ¼ lengths. Jockey Flavien Prat will be on the back of Angel of Empire as he looks to win his second career Derby. Prat previously won by disqualification in 2019 with Country House.

“I like the post position. He’s a horse that can kind of sit just off the leaders, kind of sit in that groovy spot which generally is where the Derby winner comes from, maybe four or five lengths off the leader,” King told Yahoo! “I’m going to start the majority of my bets with Angel of Empire on top and Angel of Empire on second.”

Derma Sotogake (+1000)

As a longshot bet, King prefers Derma Sotogake. This horse will attempt to become the first horse bred out of Japan to win the Kentucky Derby. Also, no horse has won the UAE Derby and Kentucky Derby, a feat that Derma Sotogake will try to accomplish.

On Derma Sotogake, King said, “He has a good spot where if he breaks clean, he’ll be in that first herd of horses going into the first turn.”

Dan Girolamo

Based in New York, Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His work has been featured on Digital Trends, Unafraid Show, WatchMojo, Hidden Remote, and Wave Sports + Entertainment. Dan has conducted interviews with a variety of entertainers, including Brendan Fraser, Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Michael Bisping, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
