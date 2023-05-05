The 149th edition of the Kentucky Derby is set for 6:57 p.m. on Saturday, May 6. What horses should bettors include on their tickets? Former Super Bowl-winning quarterback Shaun King revealed his expert picks and predictions for the 2023 Kentucky Derby.

Shaun King Kentucky Derby 2023 Picks and Predictions

It's time to get ready for the Kentucky Derby! 🐎@MintyBets is joined by @realshaunking to preview the race and give some picks! pic.twitter.com/StgD6VbsQS — Yahoo Sportsbook (@YahooSportsbook) May 3, 2023

Forte (+325) is still the frontrunner to win the 2023 Kentucky Derby. However, four horses – Skinner, Practical Move, Lord Miles and Continuar – have been scratched, bringing the field down to 19. King believes in “beating the favorite,” so he’s looking at Angel of Empire (+700) out of position No. 14 to win. King also believes in Derma Sotogake (+1000) as a horse to include on betting slips.

Angel of Empire (+700)

As one of the winningest horses in the field, Angel of Empire is coming off a win in the Arkansas Derby (Gr. 1) on April 1, winning by 4 ¼ lengths. Jockey Flavien Prat will be on the back of Angel of Empire as he looks to win his second career Derby. Prat previously won by disqualification in 2019 with Country House.

“I like the post position. He’s a horse that can kind of sit just off the leaders, kind of sit in that groovy spot which generally is where the Derby winner comes from, maybe four or five lengths off the leader,” King told Yahoo! “I’m going to start the majority of my bets with Angel of Empire on top and Angel of Empire on second.”

Derma Sotogake (+1000)

As a longshot bet, King prefers Derma Sotogake. This horse will attempt to become the first horse bred out of Japan to win the Kentucky Derby. Also, no horse has won the UAE Derby and Kentucky Derby, a feat that Derma Sotogake will try to accomplish.

On Derma Sotogake, King said, “He has a good spot where if he breaks clean, he’ll be in that first herd of horses going into the first turn.”

