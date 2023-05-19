Shaun King’s picks and predictions for the 2023 Preakness Stakes have been released. Find Shaun King’s Preakness 2023 picks and predictions for the second leg of the Triple Crown.

On Saturday, May 20, Kentucky Derby winner Mage will look to keep his Triple Crown hopes alive in the 148th running of the Preakness stakes. Mage will look to become the first horse since 2018’s Justify to win the Derby and Preakness. King, a co-host of VSiN Primetime, is eyeing a longshot to win the Preakness.

Here are Shaun King’s picks and predictions for the 2023 Preakness Stakes.

Shaun King Preakness 2023 Picks & Predictions

🐎📊 Giddy up with @realshaunking’s analysis ahead of the Preakness Stakes! 🏆 Who's your top pick for the Preakness? 🤔🏇💨 pic.twitter.com/45KWffMLtn — The Sweat (@TheSweatDK) May 19, 2023

Barring any unforeseen circumstance, Mage will head into the Preakness Stakes as the favorite. The oddsmakers at BetOnline list Mage at -140. However, King told The Sweat he will be backing Perform (+1800) to win the Preakness.

Perform (+1800)

“I don’t like to play the favorite,” King said. “I want to take longshots. In sports betting, I don’t like $3-$4 favorites. I’m pulling for the little guy.”

King’s longshot is Perform, who will run out of Gate No. 6. Perform enters the Preakness on a two-race winning streak, including a victory at the Federico Tesio Stakes in Laurel Park. This horse is peaking at the right time and has the advantageous No. 6 post position, which has produced the most winners in Preakness history with 16.

Perform is trained by the Hall of Famer Shug McGaughey, who has 2,287 first-place finishes. McGaughey has never won the Preakness but owns a victory in the Kentucky Derby (Orb in 2013) and Belmont Stakes (Easy Goer in 1989).

King is backing Perform to win. Additionally, King will bet an exacta to gain a bigger payday if Perform wins.

“We’re going to put that horse [Perform] in first place,” King said. And then, we don’t want to miss out if he wins because he’s 15-1 on the morning line. We’re going to hit the ‘all’ button in second place. So for a $1 exacta, No. 6 in the first box, all in the second. It’s a $7 bet.”

