The Milwaukee Brewers are the best team in baseball. On Wednesday, one of their hitters was named the National League Player of the Month. Second baseman Brice Turang of Corona, California was honoured by the senior circuit, and Athletics catcher Shea Langeliers of Portland, Oregon was the American League Player of the Month.

Turang’s August Statistics

Turang batted .343 with 10 home runs and 24 runs batted in. During 28 games, 108 at bats, and 118 plate appearances, he scored 23 runs, and had 37 hits, six doubles, one triple, three stolen bases, nine walks, 75 total bases, an on base percentage of .398 and a slugging percentage of .694.

Turang’s most notable performance came on August 3. He had a multi-home run game in a 14-3 Brewers win over the Washington Nationals. Turang’s first home run went 399 feet and scored Brewers right fielder Brandon Lockridge of Pensacola, Florida. It came in the top of the second inning and put the Brewers up 3-0. Turang’s second home run went 396 feet, and scored Brewers shortstop Joey Ortiz of Garden Grove, California. It came in the top of the seventh inning and put the Brewers up 12-1.

Just how good has the Brewers season been? They are currently at 86 wins and 55 losses, and lead the second place Chicago Cubs by five and a half games in the National League Central.

Langeliers’s August Statistics

Langeliers batted .284 with 11 home runs and 22 runs batted in. During 25 games, 109 at bats, and 114 plate appearances, he scored 20 runs, and had 31 hits, eight doubles, four walks, 72 total bases, one sacrifice fly, an on base percentage of .307 and slugging percentage of .661.

Langeliers’s most notable game came on August 5. Just like Turang, it came against the Nationals. Langeliers had a double, three home runs, and five runs batted in, during a 16-7 Athletics blowout win. In both of these losses, the Nationals lost by a combined total of 20 runs.

In the nine run win by the Athletics, Langeliers delivered a leadoff home run in the top of the first inning to put the Athletics up 1-0. This was a 402 foot shot to centerfield. Langeliers’s next dinger went 387 feet to left field to put the Athletics up 10-1. Langeliers’s final home run was also a solo shot. He put the Athletics up 11-3 with a 419 foot shot to centerfield. This was the second time in Langeliers’s career he had three home runs in a game. He also accomplished the feat in a 4-3 Athletics win over the Texas Rangers on April 9, 2024.